Mike Bartlett's BULL Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Bull, at the SJT on Saturday 1 February, will offer ringside seats as three employees fight to keep their jobs. Written by the author of the smash hit TV series Doctor Foster, Mike Bartlett, this acid-tongued play was originally performed at the Crucible Studio Theatre, Sheffield where it won the UK Theatre Award for Best New Play. It opened at the Young Vic Theatre, London in January 2015 and was revived there later that year. It won the 2015 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

This new production from Mesh Theatre Company features a cast comprising Rob Ostlere, Rebecca Blackstone, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran and Tim Frances. The director is Sally Woodcock, the set and Costume Designer is Alex Marker, lighting and sound design is by Myles Robinson and the producer is Toby Parsons. The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday 1 February.

Mike Bartlett is a multi-award-winning writer for both stage and screen. Theatre includes: Scandaltown, The 47th, Cock, Mrs Delgado, Albion, Game, Snowflake, Wild, King Charles III which won an Olivier Award for Best New Play; An Intervention,Medea, Chariots of Fire, 13, Decade, Earthquakes in London, Love, Love, Love, Contractions, My Child, Artefacts. Mike has previously been Writer In Residence at The National Theatre and is currently an Associate Playwright at The Royal Court Theatre.

TV includes: Life, Doctor Foster, King Charles III, Sticks and Stones, Trauma, Press. Sally Woodcock is the Founder/Director of MESH Theatre Co. Direction includes Banging Denmark (nominated for the London Pub Theatres Standing Ovation Award ), Journey's End, The Soldier, Blue Whales, Wedding Belles, All the Wrong Reasons, The Trouser Department, Yerma, Waiting for Godot, A Doll's House and The Caretaker. Writing includes: Fanta Orange (winner International Playwriting Festival, co-winner Little Brother's Big Opportunity, nominated OffWestEnd Award for Best New Play); Pink Gin, Blue Whales, Voices in My Head.

