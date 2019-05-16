Michael Howe Will Play the Title Role in JERRY SPRINGER - THE OPERA in Manchester

The hotly anticipated lead role in the revival of Jerry Springer - THE OPERA has been revealed.

Renowned actor Michael Howe (Life Begins, Solo, Hollyoaks) will step into the shoes of Jerry Springer for a four-week run in Manchester this Summer - almost 15 years since the show was last performed in the UK.

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA can be seen at Hope Mill Theatre from Thursday 8 August through to Saturday 31 August 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Michael, who has a strong resemblance to Jerry Springer, was delighted to be cast in the lead role.

Michael commented: "I'm so excited to join the show and be part of the revival of such an iconic piece of social theatre. It is going to be a theatrical rollercoaster of a show. And I'm really looking forward to performing at Hope Mill Theatre, I've heard lots of great things about this fantastic venue.

"I can't wait to start rehearsals and meet my fellow cast members and the Jerry Choir, who just sound incredible. It's going to be a fantastic four weeks in Manchester, and I cannot wait to meet the audiences."

Michael is best known from his television role playing Sebastian in the BBC series Solo alongside Felicity Kendall; as well as Mr Wilson the barrister in Hollyoaks. Other TV credits include Casualty, Life Begins, New Tricks, Kings and Queens, South By South West, Cats Eyes and Mackenzie.

Stage roles have included numerous West End productions including Footloose, The Son Of A Preacher Man, A Tale of Two Cities, Chess, Othello, My Fair Lady, 42nd Street, and High Society.

Film credits include the 2016 film A United Kingdom with David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike.

The casting of Michael as Jerry Springer follows the recent announcement that 14 singers from across the Greater Manchester region have been cast as the Jerry Choir, who will play an instrumental role in the show by supporting the cast of professional actors. The remaining full cast will be announced soon.

The controversial musical is being brought to the stage by new production company Northern Ricochet, recently formed by James Baker (Parade, Yank), Tom Chester (Parade, Mamma Mia), and Bill Elms (Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, The Ruby Slippers and Something About Simon).

Northern Ricochet are passionate about producing quality theatre in the North, for the North and using Northern creatives, actors and voices.

The first joint venture from Northern Ricochet will see James Baker as director; Tom Chester as musical director; and Bill Elms as co-producer of Jerry Springer - THE OPERA.

Director James Baker commented: "Announcing Michael Howe as our Jerry is a pivotal moment in bringing this iconic show back to the stage after 15 years and especially at this very timely and poignant moment in UK chat show history, where big questions need to be asked.

"Jerry is the glue which binds the whole production together and we are excited to see Michael's portrayal as Jerry. Michael's calibre and experience will enable us to have a new conversion with the work, maintaining the iconic legacy of Jerry whilst elevating the creative vision with the full cast who are equally exceptional."

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA caused a storm when it came to the UK stage in 2002, and in this new revival it promises the same raucous energy with a revamped and fresh production for 2019!

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA was written by Richard Thomas, who also wrote the music and lyrics, with the book and additional lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas. It is based on The Jerry Springer Show, which was first broadcast on television in 1991 and was on the air for 27 years. It tells the story of America's favourite talk show host who suffers the worst day in his career when faced with some of the most challenging guests he's ever met on set.

Further cast to be announced soon for Jerry Springer - THE OPERA.





