Michael Bublé to Play Exclusive Show at the Royal Sandringham Estate in 2025

Michael Bublé has announced an exclusive outdoor concert at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. This will be his only show in England in the summer of 2025.

Taking place on Sunday, 17th August 2025, this highly anticipated event is the first to be revealed for next year's series of large-scale outdoor music concerts at the Estate, presented by GCE Live, which will run from 14th to 17th August.

To secure tickets, fans must pre-register at this link. Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on Thursday 24th October.

Gates for the events at the Estate in 2025 will open at 2pm, so that audiences can come and spend a full afternoon and evening savouring the food and drink on offer from the wide variety of bars and artisan food traders, in a picturesque setting that offers a stunning backdrop for a full bill of live music.

Glamping has also been introduced for the 2025 events, allowing guests to camp in style on the Royal Estate. VIP packages are also available, which include guided tours of Sandringham House, and the opportunity to enjoy a food hamper in the Sandringham gardens.

With over 75 million albums sold worldwide and a legacy as one of the most successful touring artists ever, Michael Bublé continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

With a career that includes 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams, Michael has spent the past two decades deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and well, but breathe new life into them with his singular style, vocal power, and passion to the timeless tunes that he loves.

He released his self-titled debut album in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, No.1 albums including ‘Call Me Irresponsible’ (2007), ‘Crazy Love’ (2009), ‘To Be Loved’ (2013), ‘Love’ (2018), and ‘Christmas’ (2011).

Michael’s most recent studio album ‘Higher’ (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3, whilst also going to No.1 in the UK Album Chart.

Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries. With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Michael takes his audiences on a special journey every night - singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance - to give them an evening they will never forget.

