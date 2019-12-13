Michael Bublé Announces 2020 UK Tour

Singer Michael Bublé has announced that he will tour open-air venues in the UK in 2020. See all dates below!

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his album, i??love, was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

2020 Tour Dates

JULY 2020

Friday 24: Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday 26: Hatfield House

Tuesday 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday 31: Warwick Castle

AUGUST 2020

Saturday 1: Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday 2: Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday 4: Exeter Powderham Castle

Wednesday 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Listen to Bublé's "Feeling Good" here:





