Mercury Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA At Mercury At Abbey Field

The Mercury panto is back, and this year it has been supersized to delight audiences at the 840 seat temporary venue, Mercury at Abbey Field. Colchester panto favourites Antony Stuart-Hicks (Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White, Dick Whittington) and Dale Superville (Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White, Spamalot) are back for another festive season, this time forming a dastardly duo as the Ugly Sisters.

Cinderella promises the song, dance, laughter and sparkle you've come to expect from the seasonal show that just keeps breaking box office records!

Leading the rags to riches tale is Mari McGinlay (Night of the Living Dead at The Pleasance, Oklahoma! at Royal Albert Hall), in the titular role of Cinderella and the dashing Prince Charming will be played by Jack Reitman (Amour at Charing Cross Theatre, Thrill Me at Hope Mill Theatre). Joining the adventure to the Prince's ball will be Nicholas McLean as Buttons (Avenue Q UK Tour, The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre) whilst Genevieve Nicole (Hairspray UK Tour, Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre) will rule the roost at Hard Up Hall as the Baroness. Helping Cinders to find love will be Nerine Skinner (Beauty and the Beast at Salisbury Playhouse, Dick Whittington at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) as Dandini and Deborah Tracey (Standing at the Sky's Edge at Sheffield Crucible, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie) as the Fairy Godmother. The cast is completed by Samuel Knight (Jack and the Beanstalk & Snow White at The Mercury Theatre) and Ashley Runeckles (Beauty and the Beast at Salisbury Playhouse).

The show is written by Andrew Pollard (Great British Pantomime Award-winning Jack and the Beanstalk at Salisbury Playhouse) and Directed by The Mercury Theatre's Creative Director Ryan McBryde (Great British Pantomime Award-winning Jack and the Beanstalk at Salisbury Playhouse, Pieces of String, Moll Flanders) with Choreography by Charlie Morgan (Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White) and Musical Direction by Nick Barstow (Rags at Hope Mill Theatre, Wonderland - A New Musical UK Tour). Designing the show is David Shields (Jack and the Beanstalk, Bang Bang), with Lighting Design by Tim Deiling (SiX West End/UK Tour), Sound Design by Christopher Bogg (Jack and the Beanstalk, Pieces of String) and Assistant Directed by Michelle Payne (Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme).

Cinderella will play at the Mercury at Abbey Field from Saturday 30 November until Sunday 5 January, tickets are available now. Book yours by phone 01206 573948, in person at Mercury Tickets or by visiting www.mercurytheatre.co.uk.





