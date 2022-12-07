Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mercato Metropolitano Opens its Doors as New Filming Studio for Television & Movie Productions

Still open and functioning as a food market as well, Mercato Metropolitano is the first community market in London.

Dec. 07, 2022  

The renowned Mercato Metropolitano and the facilities at its various sites throughout London including Elephant & Castle, MMy Elephant Park, Mercato Mayfair and MMy Wood Wharf, have been converted into operational filming studios for television and movie productions and will open its doors to studios, streamers, networks and content creators looking to take advantage of London's hottest venues in the heart of the city.

Still open and functioning as a food market as well, Mercato Metropolitano (MM) is the first community market in London - born in 2016 with the firm desire to embody the values of social and environmental sustainability.

Entertainment mogul Andrea Iervolino, through his public company TaTaTu S.p.A, purchased a controlling stake Mercato Metropolitano in July and has led the efforts to transform the popular venues into fully functional and professionally equipped shooting spaces.

Iervolino has been working with Mercato Metropolitano and its locations to produce premium content about stories related to food, culture, and entrepreneurship. He just shot a docu-series at MM that tells the journey of four cooks who sought refuge in the United Kingdom from Syria, Namibia, Nepal, and Uzbekistan. These cooks transformed the food of their homeland into their livelihood, bridging the cultural gap with new flavours, thanks to the incubation program designed by Mercato.

In the show's first season, produced with the Emmy winning producer David Tickle for Tickle Entertainment, each episode describes the journey that brought these people to London through their dishes, recipes and ingredients that connect them to their past, as well as nurture their friendships and experiences of a new lives, and it opens with a scene in the kitchen, or at the table, in which the unknown chefs are introduced with these questions: who are they and what does food mean to them? Everything is set in the splendid scenario of Mercato Metropolitano, founded by the entrepreneur Andrea Rasca in 2015 in London who launched the MM Movement of regenerative food within urban areas: its manifesto is focused on the empowerment of a community which puts food and people at the centre of our society.

A second season is also in pre-production that aims to tell the culinary journey on the Silk Road, travelled by the famous Marco Polo. The show will focus on food from the various countries encountered on the trip and other unknown chefs, residing in London, will prepare fabulous dishes in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world.

TaTaTu early on saw in the food markets the opportunity to use the location, the access stories about food, culture, and entrepreneurship to produce premium content. For this reason, TaTaTu S.p.A., the company that owns the popular TaTaTu social entertainment platform, acquired of 75% of Mercato Metropolitano, creating a synergy based on the values of sharing and community. With the integration of Mercato Metropolitano, TaTaTu takes a further step forward in the creation of a "circular economy."



