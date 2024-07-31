Melissa Jacques joins Nina Wadia and Sonia in NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Brighton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melissa Jacques will star as April for the show’s Brighton dates. NOW That’s What I Call A Musical is a brand-new British musical touring the UK and Ireland written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. It plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 2 to Saturday 7 December 2024.

Melissa joins the previously announced Nina Wadia, who will star as Gemma as well as special guest star Sonia playing herself, singing one of the songs that made her a NOW icon – ‘Better The Devil You Know!’.

Melissa Jacques most recently appeared as Shelley in I Should Be So Lucky (UK and Ireland tour). Her other theatre work includes Margaret New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (West End & LA Productions), Pirate Queen in Pirates Of Treasure Island & Queen Of Hearts in Alice In Wonderland (The Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks), Carol's Mum in 42 Balloons concert version (Vaudeville Theatre, Trish in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), Midwife and Madame Morrible cover in Wicked (Victoria Palace Theatre), alternate Donna and understudy for all the Dynamos in the original cast of Mamma Mia! (West End), Company & Into the Woods (Derby Playhouse), The Full Monty (UK tour), Spend, Spend, Spend (West Yorkshire Playhouse and UK tour), A Slice of Saturday Night, Oliver! & Beauty and the Beast (Theatre Royal, Lincoln), Little Shop of Horrors (Millfield Theatre) and Me and My Girl & Crazy for You (Aberystwyth).

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

The creative team will include Set and Costume Design by Tom Rogers & Toots Butcher, Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Mark Crossland, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Wigs & Hair Design by Sam Cox, Associate Direction by Guy Woolf, Associate Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Associate Sound Design by Ollie Durrant and Casting by Annelie Powell CDG.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical is produced by ROYO, Universal Music UK, SONY Music Entertainment and Mighty Village.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 2 to Saturday 7 December 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

