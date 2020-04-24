Mel Giedroyc, Divina de Campo, Nick Helm, and Tim Vine Sign on For Isolation Song Contest

The cancellation of this year's Eurovision Song Contest left a continentally huge cultural gap but comedian and Eurovizh fan Tom Taylor has big plans to fill that gap with the very first Isolation Song Contest.

Tom has asked fourteen friends from the world of entertainment, including comedy, music and drag, to help him recreate the magic of the Eurovision Song Contest from the safety of their own homes. Those involved include Mel Giedroyc, Divina de Campo, Nick Helm, Tim Vine, Måns Zelmerlöw, Josie Long and Neil Hannon.

After being randomly assigned a country, each act has been given one week to compose a Eurovision-style entry which captures the spirit of that nation before the Isolation Song Contest grand final on Saturday, 2nd May.

Everyone involved in the project has given their time and skills for free to help raise as much money as possible for The Trussell Trust, Crisis and Refuge. Three charities that are doing amazing work supporting vulnerable people through these difficult times.

To donate please head to www.isolationsongcontest.com where you'll also find a link to watch the show.

The confirmed acts and their countries:





