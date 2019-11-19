Max Raabe & Palast Orchester Announce North West Date In First Ever UK Tour

Internationally acclaimed singer Max Raabe & Palast Orchester have announced their very first UK Tour for Spring 2020, which features a Manchester date - the only chance to see the show in the North West.

As the centenary to the 'Roaring Twenties' fast approaches, million selling German crooner Max Raabe and the incredible Palast Orchester from Berlin promise to take audiences back in time on classic musical journey.

Just four UK venues have been confirmed for Spring 2020 which forms part of a wider international tour, this includes only one show in the North West.

Max Raabe & Palast Orchester will perform at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Friday 6 March 2020, the show starts at 7.30pm. This is a rare opportunity to see the show before it continues on its worldwide tour.

The worldwide tour will then see Max and the musicians also play dates in Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Luxeumbourg, Switzerland, and the United States Of America.

Dashing, dapper and debonair, Max believes the timeless melodies and songs of the 1920s and 1930s have an inherent magic. He combines nostalgic flair with pop-star appeal, along with a good dose of self-irony and dry comedy.

Impeccably dressed in white tie and tails, Max is joined by 12 musical maestros from the Palast Orchester - and together they present the most stunning classic and timeless repertoire in their original arrangement.

Next year marks a century since the beginning of 'The Roaring Twenties', and a period of economic prosperity with a distinctive cultural edge in the United States and Western Europe, particularly in major cities such as Berlin, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris and Sydney.

It was a time when jazz blossomed, the flapper redefined the modern look for British and American women, and Art Deco peaked. Nations saw rapid industrial growth, accelerated consumer demand, and significant new changes in lifestyle and culture.

The show will feature diverse range of music and songs including the hilarious Rosa, Reizende Rosa (Rosa, Ravishing Rosa); romantic tune Tonight Or Never; the classic Kurt Weill's Mack The Knife; alongside standards including I Won't Dance, Night And Day, and Sweet Sue.

With a distinctive sound and warmth, Max Raabe & Palast Orchester will transport audiences to yesteryear to experience high style and musical glory in the most sumptuous way.

Max Raabe explained: "My only message is to entertain the audience during the concert and transport them out of reality. That is why music was written, to take the audience away from their everyday problems. And it still works today."

Max Raabe was born 1962 in Lünen and has always sung - from the youth choir to even on his bicycle. He moved to Berlin in his early twenties to study opera. He financed his studies with small performances, and in 1986 he founded the Palast Orchester with a number of fellow students. They are now the leading band of music from the era of the Weimar Republic.

Max has received numerous awards for his commitment to remembering the music of the 1920s and 1930s, including the ECHO Classic in 2000 for his interpretation of Mack The Knife; Paul-Lincke-Ring Of The City Of Goslar in 2005; the cultural prize of his hometown Lünen in 2007; and the Order Of Merit Of The State Of Berlin in 2012.

Max Raabe & Palast Orchester will also perform in Eastbourne, London and Birmingham during the Spring 2002 Tour.

This month (November), sees the release of Max Raabe & Palast Orchester MTV Unplugged project on Digital, CD, DVD, Bluray and vinyl formats.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You