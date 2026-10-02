Max Gallagher, Signe Larsson, and Eloise Richardson Will Lead CINDERELLA at New Wolsey Theatre

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New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the cast and creative team for this year's Rock 'n' Roll pantomime, Cinderella, bringing together Actor-Musicians and theatremakers for the title that launched the annual tradition there in 2001.

Returning panto favourites are Eloise Richardson (Pigeon in Beauty and the Beast and Mary in Caroline: A New Musical) who plays the title role of Cinderella, Max Gallagher (Mrs Ringer in Beauty and the Beast, Thornica in Sleeping Beauty, War Horse) as the Dame, Lady Garden, and Signe Larsson (Footloose, Snarlina in Beauty and the Beast, The Queen/Jimmy James in Sleeping Beauty) as the stepsister Mould. They are joined by Alexander Jude as Prince Henry and Ethan Pascal Peters (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical) as Buttons. Ava Duncan plays the Fairy Dogmother, Emily A. Windham plays the stepsister Mildew, and Peter Shipway (Stick Man) is Bibbity Bob. The ensemble is made up of Elli Damarell and Ben Locke (Choir of Man, Best Villain winner at The Pantomime Awards 2023).

The creative team is led by New Wolsey Theatre's Chief Executive & Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul and Olivier Award-nominated and Pantomime Award-winning writer Vikki Stone (New Wolsey Theatre's Beauty and the Beast and Sleeping Beauty; Best Script nomination at the Pantomime Awards 2026; the recent East Anglian Touring Consortium production Caroline: A New Musical). Paul Schofield is the Musical Director (Beauty and the Beast, Caroline: A New Musical) and Myles Brown (Best Choreography, Pantomime Awards 2024) is the Choreographer. Carly Brownbridge is the Set and Costume Designer, Callum Macdonald is the Lighting Designer (Beauty and the Beast, for which he was nominated for Best Lighting at the Pantomime Awards 2026) and Helen Atkinson is the Sound Designer (Beauty and the Beast, Caroline: A New Musical).

Douglas Rintoul, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of New Wolsey Theatre, said: “It's a real privilege to take the helm of the New Wolsey's Rock 'n' Roll panto, especially as we celebrate 25 years since Cinderella began this extraordinary Ipswich tradition. I'm thrilled to be working with brilliant returning creatives and much-loved cast members, alongside some exciting new faces. There's nothing quite like the New Wolsey panto – part gig, part panto, completely live and gloriously anarchic – and I can't wait to share it with our loyal audiences and a whole new generation of panto-goers.”

The New Wolsey Theatre is stepping back into its sparkly shoes for Cinderella, bringing audiences the full New Wolsey magic: big belly laughs, bold characters and a cast who don't just perform the story - they are the band, bringing the house down with unbelievable live music. Cinderella promises a festive night out for all, from newcomers to seasoned Rock 'n' Roll panto-goers, packed with high-energy hits as well as all the best panto jokes and joyful chaos.

For audiences who can't make it along in person, the theatre's popular livestream option returns, bringing panto straight into the home for just £30 per watch party. The Cinderella livestream will be available to book for multiple dates, and one pass purchase gets a watch party for the whole family.

As in previous years, there will be accessible performances throughout the run, including Audio Described, Captioned, British Sign Language interpreted and Relaxed/Dementia-friendly shows, plus bookable pre-show Touch Tours.

There will also be ruder, more riotous 'Late Night Specials' on selected Friday evenings at 9pm, aimed at audiences aged 18+. For the first time ever, one of these shows will be livestreamed.

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