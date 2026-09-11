Matt Terry Heads Cast Of Uk Tour Of The Best Of Frankie Valli From January 2027
The tour is visitng Solihull, Newcastle upon Tyne, Birmingham and Swansea.
Starring X Factor Winner, chart-topping singer-songwriter, and actor Matt Terry, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. Opening on 15 January 2027 and playing through to 1 April, the show will tour extensively with dates in England, Scotland and Wales.
Alongside a successful music career, Matt Terry's recent theatre credits include Rock of Ages, original cast of Madagascar and The Grinch. The cast also features Damion Scarcella, Hunter Berecochea and Tristan Ward.
This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of the four boys from Jersey who started singing under a streetlamp but went on to become one of the most-loved groups in history. From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, their incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classics including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.
January 2027
15/01/2027 - The Core Theatre, Solihull
17/01/2027 - Garrick Theatre, Lichfield
19/01/2027 - Darlington Hippodrome
20/01/2027 – Windsor Theatre Royal
21/01/2027 - Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
22/01/2027 - Princess Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea
23/01/2027 - The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
24/01/2027 - Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
27/01/2027 - Fareham Live
28/01/2027 - King's Lynn Corn Exchange
29/01/2027 - St Albans Arena
30/01/2027 - Central Theatre, Chatham
February 2027
04/02/2027 - St George's Hall, Bradford
06/02/2027 - Sands Centre, Carlisle
07/02/2027 - Forum Theatre, Billingham
11/02/2027 - Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne
13/02/2027 - Princes Hall, Aldershot
20/02/2027 - Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield
21/02/2027 - Rotherham Civic Theatre
24/02/2027 - Webster Theatre, Arbroath
25/02/2026 - Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
28/02/2027 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
March 2027
04/03/2027 - Birmingham Town Hall
07/03/2027 - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
10/03/2027 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable
11/03/2027 - Grimsby Auditorium
12/03/2027 - Hull City Hall
14/03/2027 - Grand Theatre, Blackpool
19/03/2027 - White Rock Theatre, Hastings
20/03/2027 - Chelmsford Theatre
24/03/2027 - Radlett Centre
25/03/2027 - Mercury Theatre, Colchester
26/03/2027 - Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
27/03/2027 - Swansea Grand Theatre
28/03/2027 - Bedford Corn Exchange
29/03/2027 - Churchill Theatre, Bromley
31/03/2027 - Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil
April 2027
01/04/2027 - Lighthouse, Poole
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
Connexin Live (4/24-4/24)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Tyne Theatre (4/17-4/17)
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Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
O2 City Hall Newcastle (3/27-3/27)
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Sing The Musicals
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/15-10/15)
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David Essex Thanks For The Memories
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/21-9/21)
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Michael Spicer - Hope All''s Well
Royal and Derngate (10/28-10/28)
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Ghost House
Scarborough Spa Theatre (2/06-2/06)
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Beethoven's The Creatures of Prometheus
Barbican (6/24-6/24)
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The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Film with Live Orchestra
Bridgewater Hall (12/07-12/17)