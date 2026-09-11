Matt Terry Heads Cast Of Uk Tour Of The Best Of Frankie Valli From January 2027

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Starring X Factor Winner, chart-topping singer-songwriter, and actor Matt Terry, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. Opening on 15 January 2027 and playing through to 1 April, the show will tour extensively with dates in England, Scotland and Wales.

Alongside a successful music career, Matt Terry's recent theatre credits include Rock of Ages, original cast of Madagascar and The Grinch. The cast also features Damion Scarcella, Hunter Berecochea and Tristan Ward.

This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of the four boys from Jersey who started singing under a streetlamp but went on to become one of the most-loved groups in history. From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, their incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades. The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features classics including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

January 2027

15/01/2027 - The Core Theatre, Solihull

17/01/2027 - Garrick Theatre, Lichfield

19/01/2027 - Darlington Hippodrome

20/01/2027 – Windsor Theatre Royal

21/01/2027 - Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

22/01/2027 - Princess Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea

23/01/2027 - The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

24/01/2027 - Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

27/01/2027 - Fareham Live

28/01/2027 - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

29/01/2027 - St Albans Arena

30/01/2027 - Central Theatre, Chatham

February 2027

04/02/2027 - St George's Hall, Bradford

06/02/2027 - Sands Centre, Carlisle

07/02/2027 - Forum Theatre, Billingham

11/02/2027 - Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne

13/02/2027 - Princes Hall, Aldershot

20/02/2027 - Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield

21/02/2027 - Rotherham Civic Theatre

24/02/2027 - Webster Theatre, Arbroath

25/02/2026 - Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

28/02/2027 - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

March 2027

04/03/2027 - Birmingham Town Hall

07/03/2027 - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

10/03/2027 - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

11/03/2027 - Grimsby Auditorium

12/03/2027 - Hull City Hall

14/03/2027 - Grand Theatre, Blackpool

19/03/2027 - White Rock Theatre, Hastings

20/03/2027 - Chelmsford Theatre

24/03/2027 - Radlett Centre

25/03/2027 - Mercury Theatre, Colchester

26/03/2027 - Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

27/03/2027 - Swansea Grand Theatre

28/03/2027 - Bedford Corn Exchange

29/03/2027 - Churchill Theatre, Bromley

31/03/2027 - Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil

April 2027

01/04/2027 - Lighthouse, Poole

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