Matt Forde Postpones Political Party Christmas Special With Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rosena Allin-Khan

It was announced today, 20th December, that Matt Forde is rescheduling tonight's Political Party Christmas Special with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rosena Allin-Khan at the West End's Duchess Theatre due to Covid.

Matt Forde said:-

"I'm so sorry that due to Covid the Political Party Christmas Special with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rosena Allin-Khan won't be going ahead tonight. I love The Political Party and I love Christmas, so it really is a double whammy for me. We'll reschedule the show for early next year, so we'll still do the Christmas Special just not at Christmas. That's right, The Political Party has become the bloke on your street who leaves his Christmas lights up all year round. And everyone loves that guy, right?

Of course, rescheduling the show means you stand less risk of catching the virus this week, so you'll be able to see your families this Christmas. I can only apologise.

See you all in the New Year.

Matt"

Guests on upcoming shows include Labour leader Neil Kinnock on the 10th January and deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner on the 24th January.

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt Forde moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Sadiq Khan, Julia Gillard, Tony Blair, Nigel Farage, Tessa Jowell, Alan Johnson, Michael Heseltine, William Hague and George Osborne.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 6.6 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Political Party tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com