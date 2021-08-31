Mathew Horne and Keith Allen Will Star in THE HOMECOMING at Theatre Royal Bath and on UK Tour

Theatre Royal Bath Productions presents a brand new production of Harold Pinter's Tony Award-winning masterpiece The Homecoming, directed by actor and director Jamie Glover, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath from 30 March 2022 before travelling to Cambridge Arts Theatre from 11 April 2022 with further tour dates and venues to be announced.

The Homecoming will star Mathew Horne (BBC's Gavin & Stacey, Death in Paradise, Bad Education) as Lenny, and actor, comedian and musician Keith Allen (The Young Ones, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Pinter 3 in the West End) as Max. Further cast is to be announced soon.

"They're very warm people, really. Very warm. They're my family. They're not ogres"

Harold Pinter's 1960s masterpiece is widely regarded as his finest play. This bleakly funny exploration of family and relationships has become a modern classic and winner of the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Teddy, a professor in an American university, returns to his childhood home accompanied by his wife, Ruth, to find his father, uncle and brothers still living there. In the subsequent series of encounters, life becomes a barely camouflaged battle for power and sexual supremacy fought out with taut verbal brutality. Who will emerge victorious - the poised and elegant Ruth or her husband's dysfunctional family?

The Homecoming is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions. Tickets are on sale now.