Marquee TV Will Host Shakespeare Festival Weekend In Support Of The Royal Shakespeare Company

Marquee TV - the global streaming platform for dance, opera and theatre on demand - will be celebrating the work of the Royal Shakespeare Company by showcasing a selection of performances from the Company's 2019/20 season. Over the weekend of 31 July - 2 August, viewers can enjoy three outstanding productions that toured the UK to great acclaim: The Taming of the Shrew, As You Like It and Measure for Measure.



All three productions were due to tour internationally this year, but plans were abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and visits to the United States, Seoul and Tokyo have had to be cancelled. The Shakespeare festival weekend on Marquee TV will provide a unique opportunity for global audiences to watch these innovative productions at a time when theatres worldwide are dark. All three performances will be available on the platform from Friday 31 July, and viewers will be able to join any one (or more!) of the weekend's watch-along events at 7:30pm BST each evening. These will be hosted on Marquee TV's social media channels (@MarqueeArtsTV) under the tag #ShakespeareFest.

These plays were chosen specifically by RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran to sit together as they hold a mirror up to contemporary society.

Doran said: "It's almost impossible to imagine: no Shakespeare productions on our stages this Summer. Shakespeare's plays were performed here throughout the Second World War, meaning they have been on our stages for the last 140 years in a nearly unbroken line. Whilst we look forward to a time when we can safely re-open our buildings to the public, we are delighted that Marquee TV can bring these fantastic productions to a global audience this summer while theatres everywhere remain closed to the public."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You