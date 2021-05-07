Mark Chatterton and Sarah Nixon Present THE SHOW MUST GO ON!

When Mark Chatterton and Sarah Nixon, (writers of the infamous Rock n Roll panto at the Liverpool Everyman), heard that their 2020 pantomine was postponed due to the Pandemic, rather than accepting their fate, they decided to react and adapt to the situation by writing a new show.

Hailed as a 'Rocked Up Comedy Musical', 'The Show Must Go On', will feature the Everyman's pantomine regulars, Adam Keast, Steph Hockley and Danny Burns, and opens on the 17th May at the Bombed Out Church, Liverpool.

Sarah Nixon said: "During lockdown, we missed the sound of audiences laughing and we realised that when we could return, laughing together would be even more important. The sheer force of people in the industry backing us and supporting us to get this on has been phenomenal. We shared a common goal, give freelancers work and give an audience a great, fun night out."

Sadly the Arts sector has taken one of the greatest hits due to Covid, and with little funding available, Sarah and Mark turned to their industry contacts for support.

From Coronation Street and Emmerdale to Last Tango in Halifax and Casualty, actors such as Wendi Peters, Siobhan Finneran, Tony Gardner, Sally Ann Mathews and Jane Hazelgrove have donated to get the show off of the ground.

Antony Audenshawe, (Bob Hope, Emmerdale), said: "Having seen the work of Sarah and Mark over the years and never not laughed my socks off, this felt like a project to support. I've also been in a privileged position in the industry of working during the Pandemic so wanted to support and pass on some good fortune to theatre. We all need a laugh right now and 'The Show Must Go On' will give us a lot I'm sure."

Tony Gardner, (Last Tango in Halifax, Death in Paradise), said: "This is a great initiative to get shows back into theatres as soon as is feasible post-lockdown."

Sally Ann Mathews, (Coronation Street), said: As soon as I spoke to Mark and Sarah and heard their passion and enthusiasm to not only provide work for people in our industry but also bring much needed entertainment and joy to an audience, it was a no brainer. Of course I got involved."

Sarah continued: "The support and response from the theatre and TV industry to make 'The Show Must Go On' a reality, has been phenomenal and has driven us on to get to this stage. As we emerge from a year of lockdown, we think it's so important to bring back laughter and togetherness and if we can generate work for theatre freelancers and local businesses who have also been adversely hit...job done!"

Sarah and Mark have teamed up with Acting 4 Others, (a collection of 14 individual theatrical charities who offer both emotional and practical support to those in the entertainment industry and who have fallen on hard times). Acting 4 Others is endorsing The Show Must Go On! across social media and in return their merchandise will be sold at the Bombed Out Church throughout the duration of the show.

The Show Must Go On- dates

Monday 17th May 7pm

Tuesday 18th May 7pm

Wednesday 19th May 2.30pm and 7pm

Thursday 20th May 7pm

Saturday 22nd May 2:30pm Press Night 7:30pm

Sunday 23rd May at 5:30pm

Tuesday 25th May 7pm

Wednesday 26th May 2:30pm and 7pm

Thursday 27th May 7pm

Friday 28th May 7:30pm

Saturday 29th May 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday 30th May 2:00pm and 5.30pm

To purchase show tickets, please visit the Bombed Out Church website and book tickets on the What's On page.