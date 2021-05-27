Mark Bonnar Will Narrate THE SHEEP CHRONICLES Musical Audiobooks

Written by Lesley Ross & James Williams, and based on the show of the same name, this quirky retelling of the famous fairytale touches on friendship, acceptance and how dangerous it is to fall under the spell of a Spider's dark web.

The main cast includes Louise Jameson (Doctor Who, Doc Martin), Samantha Power (Little Britain, Cold Call), Simon Willmont (Mamma Mia, Blood Brothers), Laura Pitt Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Gabrielle Brooks (Shadow & Bone, Kwame Kwei-Armah's Twelfth Night), Jade Johnson (Book of Mormon, Club Mex), Alex Tomkins (School of Rock, The Commitments), Shirley Darroch (Chicago) and Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman) as Chilli, the leader of the Beans.

Also featuring Léø Elso, Luke Adamson, Helen Snow and Cathy Read as the Beans with Llio Millward & Katie Finch returning as the Super Sheep. Janine Pardo, Margaret Cabourn-Smith, Annalene Beechey, Alison Fitzjohn, Adam Hoskins, Lucy Pickering, Marcus Thomas, Laura Porter, Greg Ashton and Daniel Boys round off the cast

https://sheepchronicles.hearnow.com/

Working as both an audio story and a cast album The Sheep Chronicles Episode III is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Mixed and Engineered by Sam Featherstone (Six)

Orchestration & Track Production by Joe Hood. Additional Underscore by Josh Bird

Directed by Greg Ashton