Magician Tom Brace to Return to London With TOM BRACE: EMBRACE THE IMPOSSIBLE!

Acclaimed magician Tom Brace will return to London next month for one performance only as part of his new show Tom Brace: Embrace The Impossible!'s UK tour.

Tom Brace will bring his unique blend of comedy and magic to the Underbelly Speigeltent, Leicester Square on 11 December at 2pm as part of Underbelly's Christmas in Leicester Square festival.

Tickets are on sale now at www.christmasinleicestersquare.com

Tom Brace loved his childhood. Roald Dahl, Cluedo and one film in particular from 1985... Join him for a hilarious evening of 1.21 gigawatts of magic as he showcases his unique, incredible and totally pointless abilities in a new show inspired by his past! Featuring Tom's unique blend of comedy and magic, the show promises to have a little something for everybody.

This will mark Tom Brace's third Underbelly festival this year following performances at this Summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Underbelly George Square) and London's Wonderground (Underbelly Earl's Court), which marked the launch of his current UK tour. Tom Brace also performed this Summer as part of the line-up for the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's Summer theatre festival BarnFest.

Tom said of the upcoming performance, "Christmas in Leicester Square is always a magical event in London and so I'm thrilled to be adding a touch of my own magic this year! I've had quite the year performing at Underbelly venues across the United Kingdom and so I'm over the moon to be asked back for a 3rd time. I've seen plenty of shows at their annual Christmas festival in the past and so to be doing it myself is a dream come true!"

Tom Brace originally trained as an actor before turning his hand to magic. Unlike most magicians, his love of magic started at aged 24 when he was working at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, when a street magician approached him and showed him some card tricks and then he has subsequently fallen down a magical black hole.

Tom has now performed his magic shows across the world from the Middle East to Edinburgh, having now had three successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Over the pandemic Tom began doing Zoom magic shows and has performed his acclaimed digital show for the likes of LBC's James O'Brien and star of Netflix's Sex Education, Alistair Petrie with James O'Brien stating his show left him "Charmed, amazed and delighted in equal measure!"

Tom Brace: Embrace The Impossible! currently also has tour dates on sale for County Durham, Barry, Telford & Harlow.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Tom Brace: Embrace The Impossible!

Recommended for ages 8+

11th December at 2pm

Tickets: From £11.50

The Underbelly Spiegeltent, Leicester Square

www.christmasinleicestersquare.com