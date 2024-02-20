MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Will Embark on New UK and Ireland Tour

The tour will open on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford.
Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will embark on UK and Ireland tour. It will open on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford and will continue through to 2025, finishing on 26 April at Brighton Theatre Royal.
Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?
Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie's greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.
James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “We're thrilled to once again be working with Lucy Bailey and the team at Fiery Angel and excited to bring Ken Ludwig's magnificent adaptation of one of my great grandmother's most atmospheric and ingenious stories back to UK audiences.”
Having recently directed three of Christie's classic thrillers for the stage, this will be Lucy Bailey's fourth. She said, “Murder on the Orient Express, fast, funny, almost farcical at times but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge… A train stuck in a snow drift. The holed up passengers all suspected of murder - what fun to be had!”
Casting is to be announced.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick.
6-14 September
The Lowry, Salford
0161 876 2000
www.thelowry.com
on sale 21 February
17-21 September
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org
on sale 23 February
24-28 September
Theatre Royal Plymouth
01752 267222
www.theatreroyal.com
on sale 1 March
1-5 October
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com
on sale 25 March
8-12 October
Glasgow King's Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
on sale 23 February
15-19 October
Curve, Leicester
www.curveonline.co.uk
on sale 7 March
22-26 October
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
0131 529 6000
www.capitaltheatres.com
on sale 28 February
29 October – 2 November
Cambridge Arts Theatre
01223 503333
www.cambridgeartstheatre.com
on sale soon
5-9 November
Richmond Theatre, London
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond
on sale 23 February
12-16 November
Malvern Festival Theatre
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
on sale 20 February
19-23 November
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262 466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
on sale 1 April
14-18 January
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
on sale 25 April
21-25 January
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
01483 44 00 00
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
on sale 4 March
28 January – 1 February
Birmingham The Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
on sale 23 February
4-8 February
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
on sale 23 March
11-15 February
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
aberdeenperformingarts.com
on sale soon
18-22 February
Southampton Mayflower Theatre
02380 711 811
www.mayflower.org.uk
on sale 10 April
25 February – 1 March
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
on sale 23 February
4-8 March
New Theatre, Cardiff
0343 310 0041
www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff
on sale soon
25-29 March
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york
on sale 23 February
1- 5 April
Nottingham Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
on sale 26 February
8-12 April
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
00 353 1 646 8600
www.gaietytheatre.ie
on sale soon
22-26 April
Theatre Royal Brighton
www.atgtickets.com/brighton
on sale soon
