MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Will Embark on New UK and Ireland Tour

Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will embark on UK and Ireland tour. It will open on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford and will continue through to 2025, finishing on 26 April at Brighton Theatre Royal.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie's greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “We're thrilled to once again be working with Lucy Bailey and the team at Fiery Angel and excited to bring Ken Ludwig's magnificent adaptation of one of my great grandmother's most atmospheric and ingenious stories back to UK audiences.”

Having recently directed three of Christie's classic thrillers for the stage, this will be Lucy Bailey's fourth. She said, “Murder on the Orient Express, fast, funny, almost farcical at times but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge… A train stuck in a snow drift. The holed up passengers all suspected of murder - what fun to be had!”

Casting is to be announced.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick.

Tour Dates

6-14 September

The Lowry, Salford

0161 876 2000

www.thelowry.com

on sale 21 February

17-21 September

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

on sale 23 February

24-28 September

Theatre Royal Plymouth

01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com

on sale 1 March

1-5 October

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

on sale 25 March

8-12 October

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

on sale 23 February

15-19 October

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

on sale 7 March

22-26 October

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

on sale 28 February

29 October – 2 November

Cambridge Arts Theatre

01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

on sale soon

5-9 November

Richmond Theatre, London

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

on sale 23 February

12-16 November

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

on sale 20 February

19-23 November

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

on sale 1 April

14-18 January

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

on sale 25 April

21-25 January

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

on sale 4 March

28 January – 1 February

Birmingham The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

on sale 23 February

4-8 February

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

on sale 23 March

11-15 February

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

on sale soon

18-22 February

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

on sale 10 April

25 February – 1 March

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

on sale 23 February

4-8 March

New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 0041

www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

on sale soon

25-29 March

York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

on sale 23 February

1- 5 April

Nottingham Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

on sale 26 February

8-12 April

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

00 353 1 646 8600

www.gaietytheatre.ie

on sale soon

22-26 April

Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

on sale soon