MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Will Embark on New UK and Ireland Tour

The tour will open on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford.

By: Feb. 20, 2024
Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will embark on UK and Ireland tour. It will open on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford and will continue through to 2025, finishing on 26 April at Brighton Theatre Royal.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks.  An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie's greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best.  Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “We're thrilled to once again be working with Lucy Bailey and the team at Fiery Angel and excited to bring Ken Ludwig's magnificent adaptation of one of my great grandmother's most atmospheric and ingenious stories back to UK audiences.”

Having recently directed three of Christie's classic thrillers for the stage, this will be Lucy Bailey's fourth.  She said, “Murder on the Orient Express, fast, funny, almost farcical at times but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge…   A train stuck in a snow drift. The holed up passengers all suspected of murder - what fun to be had!”

Casting is to be announced.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick.

Tour Dates

6-14 September                       
The Lowry, Salford                                                                                    
0161 876 2000
www.thelowry.com                                                                                   
on sale 21 February

17-21 September                     
Norwich Theatre Royal                                                                             
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org                                                                                   
on sale 23 February    

24-28 September                     
Theatre Royal Plymouth                                                                           
01752 267222
www.theatreroyal.com                                                                           
 on sale 1 March

1-5 October                                
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre                                                                
01227 787787                                                           
www.marlowetheatre.com                                                                  
on sale 25 March

8-12 October                             
Glasgow King's Theatre  
 www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow                        
on sale 23 February

15-19 October                           
Curve, Leicester                                                                                         
www.curveonline.co.uk                                                                          
on sale 7 March

22-26 October                           
Edinburgh Festival Theatre                                                                     
0131 529 6000
www.capitaltheatres.com                                                                      
on sale 28 February

29 October – 2 November       
Cambridge Arts Theatre                                                                         
01223 503333
www.cambridgeartstheatre.com                                                          
on sale soon

5-9 November                            
Richmond Theatre, London
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond                                                            
on sale 23 February

12-16 November                        
Malvern Festival Theatre                                                                       
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk                                                                
on sale 20 February

19-23 November                      
Truro Hall for Cornwall                                                                             
01872 262 466                                                         
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk                                                                      
on sale 1 April

14-18 January                            
Newcastle Theatre Royal                                                                       
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk                                                                         
on sale 25 April

21-25 January                            
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford                                               
01483 44 00 00
 www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk                                                                   
on sale 4 March                                                        

28 January – 1 February           
 Birmingham The Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham                                                     
 on sale 23 February

4-8 February                              
Sheffield Lyceum                                                                                      
0114 249 6000
 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk                                                                 
on sale 23 March

11-15 February                           
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre   
 aberdeenperformingarts.com                                                                
on sale soon

18-22 February                           
Southampton Mayflower Theatre                                                       
02380 711 811                                                         
www.mayflower.org.uk                                                                           
on sale 10 April                                                        

25 February – 1 March             
Milton Keynes Theatre                                                                                                                                     
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre                       
on sale 23 February

4-8 March                                     
New Theatre, Cardiff                                                                             
0343 310 0041
 www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff                                
on sale soon

25-29 March                               
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york                                                                     
on sale 23 February

1- 5 April                                     
Nottingham Theatre Royal        
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk                                                                                     
on sale 26 February

8-12 April                                    
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin                                                                         
00 353 1 646 8600
 www.gaietytheatre.ie                                                                           
on sale soon

22-26 April                                  
Theatre Royal Brighton
www.atgtickets.com/brighton                                                            
on sale soon




