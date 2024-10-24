MURDER FOR TWO Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The comedy musical Murder for Two will take center stage at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 November.

Presented by Chipping Norton Theatre, this laugh-out-loud musical murder mystery comes with a unique twist: two actors do it all. One actor takes on the role of the detective, while the other plays all of the suspects. All while both performers play the piano throughout the show.

The plot thickens when the body of renowned novelist Arthur Whitney is discovered at his own birthday party. Now, everyone at the party is a suspect, and it's up to local beat-cop turned amateur detective Officer Marcus to crack the case before the professionals arrive. Can he untangle the clues, or will the murderer get away scot-free?

With non-stop live music, zany characters, and hilarious surprises around every corner, Murder for Two is a theatrical experience not to be missed. Whether you're a fan of musical theatre, murder mysteries, or just love a good laugh, this show delivers it all in one exhilarating package.

Murder for Two will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 November at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.25, Concessions £18.25. Age guide 12+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

