MRS DALLOWAY to Conclude Tour at HOME Manchester This September

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new stage version of Virginia Woolf's Mrs Dalloway will come to HOME Manchester next month. The immersive production will be presented from 24-26 September 2026 at the city centre cultural complex. Tickets are on sale priced from £15.

Mrs Dalloway is a co-production between Storyhouse in Chester, Harlow Playhouse and CutToTheChase Productions.

The show has received rave reviews with critics hailing it as “intoxicating”, “inventive, moving and even madly vivacious”, “an audacious version of Mrs Dalloway that dares to transform Woolf's work into something far different to the original novel” and “a continually surprising piece of entertainment and absolutely essential viewing for anyone with a love of theatre in its infinite variety of forms.”

And they have praised co-writer and performer Kit Green as “extraordinary” and “mesmerising and enchanting as the repressed Clarissa”.

Mrs Dalloway has been co-created by award-winning director Jen Heyes and Olivier Award-winning writer and performer Kit Green who also embodies the lead role and a host of other unforgettable characters in this contemporary reimagining which combines theatre, film and bold reinterpretations to create something both surprising and entertaining.

Over the course of one extraordinary day, lives intertwine. Memory, identity and loss collide and at the centre stands Clarissa Dalloway; vivacious, complex, unforgettable. Funny and moving, Mrs Dalloway is a vibrant celebration of life, love, survival and the moments that make us who we are.

Mrs Dalloway is a co-production between Storyhouse in Chester, Harlow Playhouse and CutToTheChase Productions. It has captivated audiences in runs at Storyhouse, Harlow Playhouse and Wilton's Music Halll in London and now it comes to HOME for three nights only.

Jen Heyes is known for a cinematic approach to theatre, crafting productions that combine striking visuals, emotional depth, and distinctive storytelling. Her work has been recognized internationally across stage and screen. Her production of London Artists Projects' Truth to Power Café has toured worldwide, including a US premiere at Lincoln Center, New York, earning accolades such as ONComm Awards Finalist (Innovation) and Winner at the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024.

As writer and director, Jen's reimagining of HEDDA (after Ibsen), starring David Hoyle, was an ONComm Awards nominee in 2022, showcasing her bold and innovative vision across live and digital platforms. Heyes has also directed the acclaimed Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, starring Andrew Lancel, in Liverpool and the West End; the sell-out Blood Wedding at Liverpool Playhouse; and Tony Teardrop by multi-award-winning writer Esther Wilson.

Kit Green is an artist whose work covers theatre, music, cabaret, comedy and broadcast. Among many other awards, Kit won an Olivier, and last year was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for playing Tinkerbell in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare.

A founder member of the Duckie collective, Kit has worked extensively on BBC Radio 4 while TV comedy creations include Nashville legend Tina C and Artificial Hip Hop star Ida Barr. Kit is also the creator of many 'experiential entertainments' including Prurience, Office Party, VIP, Music Hall Monster and The Home, about residential care homes for the elderly, from which came The Digital Home (thedigitalhome.com). In 2024, she created Legacy 6, (legacy-6.com) a place for digital memorialisation.

Current and recent work includes The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions, a contemporary classical piece by Ted Huffman and Philip Venables which has toured extensively, most recently with a landmark season at New York's The Park Avenue Armoury 2025 (“Kit Green, a presence at once charismatic, commanding and thoroughly comedic”. New York Times); Sex Strike – a modern retelling of Aristophanes' Lysistrata; Entertain Us, a hybrid memoir/novel about life as a TV music producer in the early 90s, and The Law of Mayhem, playing trans icon Roberta Cowell in Tabby Lamb's new play.

Kit's second solo album of original songs, Four Letter Words – the follow up to the 2023 album Always Here, was released at the end of 2025 and is a collaboration with astonishing classical musician Yshani Perinpanayagam. (available through all streaming services).

Director Jen Heyes says: “One of my favourite things has been hearing people say, 'I wasn't expecting that.' That's the space we wanted to play in – taking a novel people think they know and opening it up in ways that feel surprising, funny, moving and completely alive. The audience is part of that journey, and their response has been extraordinary. We cannot wait to bring it to HOME.”

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse, said: " At Storyhouse, we're passionate about creating original work that challenges expectations and reaches new audiences. Bringing together Jen Heyes, Kit Green and our co-production partners has resulted in a bold, inventive piece of theatre that has resonated so strongly with those who have seen Mrs Dalloway. We're incredibly proud to see its journey continue.”

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming