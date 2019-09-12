MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS Comes To Greater Manchester This Christmas

Puppets, penguins, packing crates and pure magic abound in this phenomenally popular and successful production of Mr Popper's Penguins which returns to Manchester this Christmas. Running from Tuesday 26 November through to 31 December, acclaimed children's theatre company Pins & Needles bring their award-winning and smash-hit show to Waterside in Sale for frost-filled, festive fun for all the family. Pppppop online as tickets are now on sale!

Painter and Decorator by day, Mr Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic Adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep - and out of which waddles a penguin...

With original songs and performing penguin puppets to charm audiences of all ages, this

delightful and action-packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater's book

(also made into a Hollywood film starring Jim Carey as Mr Popper) is the perfect family treat to warm hearts and souls on a cold winter's day.

Darren Adams, Manager of Waterside, says: "

"We are so thrilled to welcome back Pins & Needles to Waterside after two hugely successful and record breaking years which saw unprecedented sales and responses to their stunning and charming productions of Father Christmas and The Bear. This year, we are delighted that their internationally acclaimed Mr Popper's Penguins is making its way back to the UK after a successful New York run on Broadway and right on to our stage for the first time to thrill and delight our audiences."

Mr Popper's Penguins opens to the public on Tuesday 26 November and runs until 31 December. Schools performances are also available - for a full breakdown see watersidearts.org/popperspenguins

The show is recommended for children aged between 3 and 11.

Cookies and milk packs are also available to pre-order along with your tickets for just an extra £2.50 each for all shows.

Children (and adults too!) are invited to come in their PJs and bring a favourite bedtime teddy to the 6pm Slumber Shows to make their theatre experience a real bedtime treat!

Preview public performances: Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 November at 18:00

Press night: Thursday 28 November 19:00

British Sign Language (BSL) performances: Saturday 14 December at 11:00

Relaxed Performance : Saturday 14 December at 11:00

Discounts available for groups and low income families - more info watersidearts.org/popperspenguins





