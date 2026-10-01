MONOPOLY LIFESIZED London Venue to Close After Five Years
The experience features four giant-sized game boards and an adjoining bar and restaurant with MONOPOLY-themed offerings.
After five years, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED, the ultimate immersive gaming experience based on the world's most beloved board game, is inviting visitors to have one last roll of the dice before it closes the doors of its premiere London venue on 3 January 2027.
Since opening its doors in August 2021, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED has welcomed visitors to its inaugural venue for over 640,000 dice rolls and has transformed the way people can play the iconic game, fast becoming a staple of London's entertainment scene. Whether it's breaking into Mr. Monopoly's vault, cracking codes and solving puzzles on Park Lane, or stealing artworks in Knightsbridge, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED is the perfect experience for friends, families, work socials, corporate events, date nights and anniversaries.
Choose from four exciting giant-sized game boards: from the traditional Classic Board that we all know and love, the fast-paced Own It All edition of the Classic Board; to the bright neon lights of the City Board and the lavish high-rolling casinos on the Luxury Board. Complete with the adjoining The Top Hat Bar & Restaurant, serving an array of MONOPOLY-themed meals, beverages, bottomless brunches, cocktail masterclasses plus a selection of classic Hasbro games, visitors can always try their hand at a completely new experience from the last.
A firm favourite pastime of households across the world during the festive season, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED will be open throughout winter for those wanting to make their festivities even bigger and better one last time. Booking for groups and corporate parties for Christmas 2026 are open now, with a range of party options available. Plus, for those looking for an extra special gift to fit underneath the tree, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED's on-site retail store offers a variety of special MONOPOLY-themed gifts, from card games and expansion packs to tableware, cushions and even a personalised MONOPOLY board.
With its roots in the flagship location on Tottenham Court Road, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED has quickly taken the world by storm. The experience expanded to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2022 as well as the MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition touring across the United States of America and Mexico.
More news about the future of MONPOLY LIFESIZED is to be announced soon. However, whilst it will be shutting the doors of its London venue on 3 January 2027 for now, the experience's success means the door will remain wide open for it to return to the capital in the future.
David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group, said: “London has been an incredible home for MONOPOLY LIFESIZED. In designing the experience, we wanted to create a true celebration of the world's most iconic board game. With over 20,000 games played since opening, we have been overwhelmed by its popularity and are incredibly proud of the memories we've created for so many guests.
“London's immersive entertainment scene has flourished in recent years, changing the way audiences experience their favourite games, and we are proud that MONOPOLY LIFESIZED has played a part in this exciting evolution. While we are closing our London doors for now, this is not the end of the journey. We are excited about the future of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED and the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across the globe.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible team, partners, licensors and, most importantly, every guest who has played the game and helped make MONOPOLY LIFESIZED such a success over our 5 years on Tottenham Court Road.”
Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro, said: “Over the past five years, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED London has given guests a unique opportunity to step inside the iconic game. We're grateful to The Path Entertainment Group and everyone who helped bring the experience to life, and we look forward to building on that momentum and bringing MONOPOLY LIFESIZED to even more audiences around the world.”
The ideal experience for ages 9+, get a team together and head down to MONOPOLY LIFESIZED for one final roll. Claim properties, tackle hands-on challenges and mini games and see if you can conquer the board. Bookings are open until 3 January 2027.
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