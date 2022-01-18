MILKSHAKE LIVE Announces Brand New Live Tour Show For 2022

Channel 5's Milkshake! has announced a brand-new live tour show for 2022: Milkshake! Live: Milkshake! Monkey's Musical. This all-singing, all-dancing live show starring everyone's favourite Milkshake! characters will hit the road from February 2022, travelling to over 40 venues around the country, with even more dates still to be added!

Milkshake! Monkey is back and can't wait to put on a spectacular show, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake! friends - plus two Milkshake! presenters - to create the most dazzling show you have ever seen! Join Paddington, Pip and Posy, Blues Clues & You!, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake! Monkey's Musical!

Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friends and watch enthralled as music, lights and costumes bring Milkshake! to life on stage. With plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet, it's a family show not to be missed.

The tour launches on Saturday 12th February at the Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse and continues through to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Sunday 30th October 2022. More dates will be added in due course.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now and available from www.milkshake.tv/milkshakelive.

Tour Dates

Sat 12 Feb Weston-Super-Mare, Playhouse 01934 645544 theplayhouse.co.uk

Sun 13 Feb Epsom, Epsom Playhouse 01372 742555 epsomplayhouse.co.uk

Tue 15 Feb Wellingborough, Castle Theatre 01933 270007 parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Wed 16 Feb Blackpool, The Grand 01253 290190 blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Thu 17 Feb Harlow, Harlow Playhouse 01279 431945 harlowplayhouse.co.uk

Sat 19 Feb Chelmsford, The Civic 01245 606505 chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Sun 20 Feb Warrington, Parr Hall 01925 442345 culturewarrington.org

Mon 21 Feb Darlington, Hippodrome 01325 405405 darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Wed 23 Feb Hull, City Hall 01482 300306 hulltheatres.co.uk

Thu 24 Feb Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre 01484 430528 lbt.org

Fri 25 Feb Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre 01926 334418 warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre

Sat 26 Feb Dunstable, Grove Theatre 01582 602080 grovetheatre.co.uk

Sun 27 Feb Chatham, Central Theatre 01634 338338 medwayticketslive.co.uk

Sat 5 Mar Radlett, Radlett Centre 01934 857546 radlettcentre.co.uk

Sun 20 Mar Basildon, Towngate Theatre 01268 205300 towngatetheatre.co.uk

Tue 5 Apr Peterborough, The Cresset 01733 265705 cresset.co.uk

Wed 6 Apr Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange 01553 764864 kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Thu 7 Apr Northampton, The Deco 01604 491005 thedeco.co.uk

Sat 9 Apr Durham, Gala Theatre 0300 026 6600 galadurham.co.uk

Sun 10 Apr Wirral, Floral Pavilion 0151 666 0000 floralpavilion.com

Mon 11 Apr Wakefield, Theatre Royal 01924 211311 theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Tue 12 Apr Billingham, Forum Theatre 01642 552663 forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Wed 13 Apr Brierley Hill, Brierley Hill Civic 01384 573381 bhillcivic.co.uk

Fri 15 Apr Doncaster, Cast 01302 303959 castindoncaster.com

Sat 16 Apr Lancaster, The Grand 01524 64695 lancastergrand.co.uk

Sun 17 Apr Norwich, Theatre Royal 01603 630000 norwichtheatre.org

Mon 18 Apr Colchester, Charter Hall 01206 573948 colchester-events.co.uk

Wed 20 Apr Stafford, Gatehouse Theatre 01785 254653 staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

Sat 23 Apr Guildford, G Live 0343 310 0055 glive.co.uk

Sat 30 Apr Bradford, Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000 bradfordtheatres.co.uk

Sat 7 May Portsmouth, Kings Theatre 02392 828 282 kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Sat 14 May Isle of Man, Villa Gaiety 01624 600 555 villagaiety.com

Sat 28 May Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555 trch.co.uk

Sun 29 May Yarm, Princess Alexandra Auditorium 01642 792 587 thepaaonline.org

Mon 30 May Cannock, Prince of Wales 01543 578 762 princeofwales.live

Tue 31 May The Plaza, Stockport 0161 477 7779 stockportplaza.co.uk

Sat 4 June Mayflower, Southampton 02380 711811 mayflower.org.uk

Sat 11 June Swansea, The Grand 01792 475 715 swanseagrand.co.uk

Sat 9 July Tyne Theatre, Newcastle 0844 2491 000 tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Mon 11 July Newport, Riverfront 01633 656 757 newportlive.co.uk

Sun 31 July Bristol, The Redgrave 0117 3157 602 redgravetheatre.com

Sun 2 Oct Yeovil, Octagon 01935 422 884 octagon-theatre.co.uk

Sun 23 Oct Aberystwyth, Art Centre 01970 623 232 aberyswythartscentre.co.uk

Sun 30 Oct Birmingham, Symphony Hall 0121 780 3333 bmusic.co.uk

Tickets for all shows are available at www.milkshake.tv/milkshakelive