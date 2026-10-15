MEGASQUIRT: FULLY LOADED to Play London Run at Soho Theatre

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The unhinged hybrid concert/sketch show of your wet dreams MEGASQUIRT: FULLY LOADED is set to play a run in Soho 's newest performance space at Soho Theatre Pub in Walthamstow.

Performances will run Wed 2 - Sat 12 Dec, the first run to take place in the space, followed by a transfer to Soho Theatre Downstairs Mon 14 - Wed 23 Dec in the lead-up to Christmas.

A high-octane flood of gay brain rot set to a sickening beat featuring hit songs like Butt of the Bread, Gooning in the DJ Booth, Centaur Boyfriend and more, this half concert, half fever dream is built to be loud, ridiculous and reckless all at once. The question at its heart: how do you feel whole in an empty world? Megasquirt's answer is to turn it into a party and invite everyone along.

Ashley Blair - Performer

Ashley Blair is a comedian, musician and alum of the Second City Mainstage. She is the creator, director and composer of Boyband the Musical. The New York Times called Blair 'a whirligig of comedic energy... one of those actors whose oddball physicality and split-second intensity make every scene funnier.' Blair's music comedy has been featured at the New York Comedy Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Four by Three comedy specials and Austin Comedy Fest. @6foot1tradwife

Drew Reilly - Performer

Drew Reilly is an actor and comedian in Brooklyn. He was part of the inaugural mainstage cast of Second City New York. Off-Broadway: Messy White Gays. He wrote and starred in the short film Johnathan Appleseed. @iamdrewreilly

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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