MEGASQUIRT: FULLY LOADED to Play London Run at Soho Theatre
Ashley Blair and Drew Reilly bring their experimental hyperpop comedy project to London following its sold-out Edinburgh run.
The unhinged hybrid concert/sketch show of your wet dreams MEGASQUIRT: FULLY LOADED is set to play a run in Soho 's newest performance space at Soho Theatre Pub in Walthamstow.
Performances will run Wed 2 - Sat 12 Dec, the first run to take place in the space, followed by a transfer to Soho Theatre Downstairs Mon 14 - Wed 23 Dec in the lead-up to Christmas.
A high-octane flood of gay brain rot set to a sickening beat featuring hit songs like Butt of the Bread, Gooning in the DJ Booth, Centaur Boyfriend and more, this half concert, half fever dream is built to be loud, ridiculous and reckless all at once. The question at its heart: how do you feel whole in an empty world? Megasquirt's answer is to turn it into a party and invite everyone along.
Ashley Blair - Performer
Ashley Blair is a comedian, musician and alum of the Second City Mainstage. She is the creator, director and composer of Boyband the Musical. The New York Times called Blair 'a whirligig of comedic energy... one of those actors whose oddball physicality and split-second intensity make every scene funnier.' Blair's music comedy has been featured at the New York Comedy Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Four by Three comedy specials and Austin Comedy Fest. @6foot1tradwife
Drew Reilly - Performer
Drew Reilly is an actor and comedian in Brooklyn. He was part of the inaugural mainstage cast of Second City New York. Off-Broadway: Messy White Gays. He wrote and starred in the short film Johnathan Appleseed. @iamdrewreilly
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Orchestral Qawwali Project
The Royal Albert Hall (10/24-10/24)
|
Blue | Glas
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/18-11/19)
|
The Haunting of Widow's Leap Farm
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/08-11/08)
|
Phil Wang: UH OH
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/16-10/16)
|
What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas
Royal & Derngate (11/28-12/31)
|
Flotsam
Jacksons Lane (11/15-11/15)
|
Scott Binns presents We're In It Together
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/14-11/14)
|
Steve Rawlings Family Show
Jacksons Lane (10/25-10/25)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
Quay Arts (11/14-11/14)
|
A Christmas Wish
Jacksons Lane (12/15-12/20)