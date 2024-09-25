MARS Installation Lands at the Old Royal Naval College in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Make it your mission to see Luke Jerram’s astronomical installation Mars when it lands at the Old Royal Naval College this winter. Following the sell-out success of Jerram’s works Gaia and Museum of the Moon, Mars will complete the trilogy of Jerram’s out-of-this-world installations at the iconic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. Alongside this awe-inspiring installation is an exciting programme of events including out-of-hours parties under the red planet, and wellbeing events including yoga and sound baths.

Visitors will be awed by the spectacle of the red planet, against the magnificent backdrop of the Painted Hall, bringing two breathtaking works of art together, and merging science with history and myth. Measuring seven metres in diameter, this spellbinding artwork is an exact to-scale recreation of Mars, featuring detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface. The internally lit artwork, impressive in scale and one million times smaller than the real thing, transports us to Earth’s closest planetary neighbour, which can often be seen in the night sky. Mars will feature a surround sound composition by BAFTA-winning composer Dan Jones, including clips from NASA missions to Mars, totally immersing visitors in this other-worldly experience.

The iconic spectacle, which will transport audiences to the desert wasteland, will launch with Party Under Mars on Saturday 30th November. This out-of-hours event explores the fascinating connection between cosmic exploration and popular culture through music. Offering the chance to marvel under Mars from day to night and celebrate the planet’s influence on popular culture, the first session will feature a live performance and DJ, to be followed by a late session with a silent disco.

On 6th and 7th December, Lie Down and Listen: A sound journey to Mars presents a wellbeing event inviting visitors to embark on an exclusive sonic voyage beneath Mars. Curated by Christina McMaster, pianist, composer and visionary founder of Lie Down and Listen, alongside the innovative award-winning composer and sensory designer, Tom Middleton, Lie Down and Listen immersing audiences in an ambient listening experience.

Additional wellbeing events under Mars include Sound Healing: Serenity on Mars on 20th December, celebrating the winter solstice with a serene seasonal sound bath, Mars Flow: Yoga and Brunch on 18th January, where yogis of all levels can set their intentions for the year followed by a delicious brunch, and Yoga Under Mars with Kindred Yoga on 29th November.

Quiet hour sessions with reduced capacity and no sound will also run between 10am and 11am every Friday during the installation for autistic and neurodiverse visitors who would prefer a quieter environment.





Kate Miners, Director of Public Engagement and Commercial at Old Royal Naval College, comments, We are thrilled to have Mars in the iconic Painted Hall. Big, spectacular art installations like this one are transformative, not just for the space but for the experience of every visitor. They spark the imagination, inspire conversation, and bring new life to this beautiful historic setting. We are committed to making this place a venue where art and heritage blend to create unforgettable cultural moments.

Artist Luke Jerram also comments, As an artist, I am honoured to see Mars in the spectacular Painted Hall. It provides a unique backdrop that creates a powerful dialogue between art, space, and history. My hope is that Mars will invite visitors to reflect on our place in the universe and will feel transported to its inhospitable desert wasteland and in comparison, really value our life on Earth.





