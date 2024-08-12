SPIRITS IN MY CLOSET to be Presented at The Stage Door Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to Madame Monique Mystique's Haunted Cabaret. Accompanied on the piano by her spirit guide Monsieur Cadavre, and with the aid of spirits, zombies, witches and everything etheric in between, Madame Mystique will channel a medley of spine-tingling showtunes and autobiographical spiritic stories, as she recounts a life's fascination with the paranormal. Join us in glimpsing beyond that thin veil which separates the Seen from the Unseen, the Ordinary from the Extraordinary, the Natural from the Supernatural.

Created, devised and produced by award-winning Italian cabaret performer Monica Salvi, Spirits in my Closet is a one woman show (plus one spirited pianist) which "channels" paranormal themed songs by various artists, covering a range of styles from musical theatre to jazz to steampunk cabaret, linked together by an autobiographical script: Monica's life story spanning from being a child in love with cemeteries in Italy to growing into an adult with a fascination for the paranormal and some spooky stories to tell.

In order to create atmospheric sound effects to punctuate her storytelling and guide her audience's souls through a sensorial journey, Monica will be playing an array of unusual musical instruments which have often been used to create horror soundscapes in cinema.

To aid the success of this theatrical spell, she has added two very special ingredients to the concoction: American pianist Michael Ferreri, a triple-threat cabaret entertainer in his own right, whose talents are regularly sought across both continents - and director Clare McKenna, Dublin born and based in London, a Philippe Gaulier alumna with an extensive experience of devising and directing.

Spirits in my Closet is Miss Salvi's second one woman show with this creative team - her first Mad Women in my Attic! was performed in London, Edinburgh, Brighton, Prague and New York - where it won a Best Cabaret Award at United Solo Festival in 2017.

The show will have its world premiere in the intimate and atmospheric Stage Door Theatre - the first pub theatre right in the heart of the West End on Drury Lane, Covent Garden. A venue which, despite having been opened for less than a year, has already collected - with its productions - an array of Off-West End Awards and nominations, including a OneOff Special Award for the theatre itself.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: The Stage Door Theatre (above Prince of Wales Pub), 150-151 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5TD

Date: 27 October, 7:30PM / 31 October 7:30PM / 3 November 6PM '24 Running Time: 1h 30min (two acts with interval)

Tickets: Show only: £20 (£16 concessions) Show and dining: £39 (£35 concessions) (+ booking fee)

Concessions: OAP, Students, Equity/Spotlight, NHS workers

https://www.stagedoortheatre.co.uk/spirits-in-my-closet-27-oct/

