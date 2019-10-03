Lucy Pearman's BAGGAGE Comes To Soho Theatre

One of the most distinctive, unique and delightfully surreal talents on the UK comedy scene, Lucy Pearman, returns to Soho Theatre this October. Following a completely sold-out and critically acclaimed run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, her breathtakingly inventive, rousing, and wonderful new hour, Baggage, will run from Monday 14th October to Saturday 19th October.

Adored by audiences and met with widespread critical acclaim, Lucy continues to forge her own path and transport us to a place where anything could happen. An hour with her is hypnotic, and there is always a lesson to be learnt. This time Lucy is exploring what it means to have Baggage.

Together we help her get rid of some of the things that might be holding us all back. Please expect: a bag, a song, a leg, some tears and probably blood. Baggage questions what happens when we let go of the things that might be causing us to exceed our allowance.

Lucy's last two sell-out shows, Maid of Cabbage and Fruit Loop, were both a huge success, the latter also enjoying two sell-out runs at the Soho Theatre where extra shows were added due to overwhelming demand, and touring venues around the UK. She recently co-starred in Spencer Jones' The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC Two), which has been nominated for a 2019 BAFTA for Best Short Form Programme, and in Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule for ITV. Lucy is also soon to be seen as the lead role of Jemma in the upcoming series Mister Winner (BBC One) opposite Spencer Jones.

Other television appearances include BBC Presents Alternative Edinburgh hosted by John Kearns. Recent radio credits include Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme for BBC Radio 4. Lucy has trained with the National Youth Theatre, LAMDA and Gaulier.





