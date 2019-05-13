'Luckiest Guy Alive' John Cooper Clarke Brings New Tour To Town

Cult performance poet Dr John Cooper Clarke is to bring his new The Luckiest Guy Alive tour to Warrington.

Poet, movie star, rock star, TV and radio presenter, comedian, and social and cultural comedian; not many people can claim to be all of the above but Dr John Cooper Clarke can.

He shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original people's poet and since then his career has spanned cultures, audiences, art forms and continents.

JCC is as relevant and vibrant as ever, and his influence is just as visible in today's pop culture.

Aside from his trademark look which continues to resonate with fashionistas young and old, and his poetry being included on the national curriculum syllabus, his effect on modern music is huge.

His influence can be heard within the keen social observations of the Arctic Monkeys and Plan B to name a couple.

JCC's latest book, also called The Luckiest Guy Alive, is on sale now.

For tickets to the show on Wednesday 29 May, which features special guests Mike Garry and Toria Garbutt, visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





