Lowry, Salford Launches New Performance Company, Sixth House

Lowry, Salford has announced Sixth House, a new performance company founded through Lowry's nationally recognised Artist Development programme, which presents its debut production LIVES at the venue next month.

The company's inaugural show is a multimedia drama exploring love, greed, and human connection, and will premiere on Thursday 6th and Friday 7th February 2025 in the Aldridge Studio at Lowry.

Sixth House is the latest addition to Greater Manchester's thriving creative scene and was developed in response to requests from independent theatre makers across the region for more opportunities to connect, collaborate and create together. It marks an exciting new chapter in Lowry's commitment to championing new voices, fresh ideas and supporting the creation of bold new work.

Established at Lowry in 2024, the company comprises six multidisciplinary artists who are seeking to redefine the boundaries of live performance - Natassa Argyropoulou, Pui-ka Cheng, Gabriel Clark, Samuel Tracy, Chloe Wade and Dan Willis. Their work is rooted in innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to creating theatre that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Sixth House's debut production, LIVES, is a genre-defying tale that spans time and space, incorporating movement, original music and stunning visuals.

A mother stands in court. The trial of the ages begins. As hope battles despair and humanity wrestles with its nature, LIVES asks us, can the decisions we make today shape a better verdict for tomorrow?

Sixth House said: “Lowry's Artist Development programme brought us together from different experiences and backgrounds and through this programme our interest in the theme of human connection has been fuelled by our own blending of practises and finding a creative home together. We could never have created a show like this as individual artists, it is the combining of our six disciplines that has made this process so unique and special. We can't wait to share our first show with audiences. Rooted in Greater Manchester, this experience has been transformative, and we're so excited to have started our journey together at Lowry.”

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at Lowry, says: “At Lowry we are proud to drive initiatives that provide significant opportunities for artists to grow and inspire. Sixth House exemplifies what our approach to Artist Development programme is all about - nurturing bold, innovative voices and providing them with the support to create and thrive. We want to empower artists to take creative risks, build meaningful careers, and shape the cultural fabric of our region. We are very excited to have supported the development of this new company and see them take to the stage with such an ambitious debut. LIVES really is a testament to the creativity and talent in our region.”

For more information on Lowry's Artist Development programmes visit https://thelowry.com/about-us/artist-development

