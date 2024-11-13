Lowry Announces Its 2024-2026 Cohort Of Developed With Lowry Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lowry, Salford has revealed its 2024-2026 Developed With Lowry cohort of artists

Developed With is Lowry's flagship Artist Development programme, offering a bespoke package of support for independent artists and companies based in the North of England who are committed to creating ambitious, high-quality work as lead artists, and further developing their skills as creative and cultural leaders.

Since 2009, 52 productions and 1 exhibition have been commissioned as part of Developed With Lowry, including BAFTA award-winning comic Sophie Willan's first stand-up hour ‘On Record', Theatre Ad Infinitum's ‘Ballad of the Burning Star', Dickson Mbi's mesmerising solo performance ‘Enowate' and more recently Thick & Tight's 10th anniversary show ‘Short & Sweet', ‘Snatched' by Melissa Johns and Lily Levin, ‘Memory Stone' by Nikta Mohammadi and ‘FADE' by Alice Christina-Corrigan.

The 2024-26 cohort includes; Actor, Writer and Theatre Maker Aarian Mehrabani, Artist, Puppeteer and Visual Theatre Maker Beka Haigh, Sculptural installation artist John-Paul Brown & Multidisciplinary environmental artist Sophy King, Interdisciplinary dance artist, choreographer, and stand-up comedian Lewys Holt, Dance, circus and parkour artist Louiseanne Wong, and Composer Stephen Hyde & Writer & Director Ella Langley.

Through the programme Lowry will deliver a bespoke package of support for each of the artists, as well as investing over £40,000 in the development of six new works that will be presented in the venue's Studio Theatre and gallery across the next 18 months.

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development Lowry says: “It's always an exciting moment to announce a new cohort of artists working with Lowry and we can't wait to spend the next 18months with this group of exceptional artists. Working across dance, movement, puppetry, new musicals, comedy and sculptural installation, they are all exploring urgent themes through their work and pushing the boundaries of their craft. We can't wait to see how their projects evolve and how they continue to grow as creative leaders.”

Zoe Watson, Curator (Contemporary) Lowry says: “I am thrilled to be working with artists John-Paul Brown and Sophy King on the development of The Guardians of Living Matter in our Galleries. I am looking forward to delving into this expansive and layered project, which will take shape as an immersive and interactive installation transforming our gallery spaces in 2026. The Developed With programme is invaluable because it demonstrates a long-term commitment to artists, providing them with the time and space needed to create impactful, meaningful work.”

For more information on Lowry's Artist Development programmes visit https://thelowry.com/about-us/artist-development.

