Love Your Local Theatre 2-for-1 Ticket Campaign Extends Into April

Love Your Local Theatre, a campaign run by leading theatre membership body UK Theatre and made possible by the support of The National Lottery, has announced it is extending until 30 April. Over 100,000 tickets have already been sold through the promotion, made possible by £1m of National Lottery subsidy. Due to huge demand, an additional 50,000 2-for-1 tickets have been made available for April performances - with thousands of tickets still available for March at theatres UK-wide.

From Bristol and Birmingham to Newcastle and Nottingham, National Lottery players can get their hands on a bargain for participating shows, as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.

Thousands of people have already booked and seen shows at their local theatre as part of this promotion in March. By extending Love Your Local Theatre into April, UK Theatre and the National Lottery want to give even more people the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this spring. And thanks to support from the National Lottery, there's still up to £1 million available to subsidise 2-for-1 tickets in this promotion.

The huge variety of shows just added to the promotion includes everything from dance spectaculars Akram Khan's The Jungle Book at Curve in Leicester and Remembering the Oscars at Dartford's Orchard Theatre, to acclaimed plays Private Peaceful at Salisbury Playhouse, The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice at Exeter Northcott Theatre and Kes at Theatre by the Lake in Keswick - not to mention hit musicals like Dreamboats And Petticoats at Newcastle Theatre Royal and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre.

To find out which theatres and shows are part of Love Your Local Theatre, visit www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com.