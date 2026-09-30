Lost Voice Guy to Tour UK With THE CEREBRAL PALSY PUPPET
The show will mark Ridley's return to touring after a five-year absence.
Britain's Got Talent winner, Lost Voice Guy, will embark on his first UK tour for five years. In Spring 2027 he will be back on the road with his brand new show, The Cerebral Palsy Puppet, (mainly because he's spent all his benefit money on stuff he didn't need, just to annoy the Daily Mail).
Armed with his trusty iPad and absolutely no filter, the man with cerebral palsy who also suffers from being a Geordie takes aim at talent shows, dating disasters, Jehovah's Witnesses and the Department for Work and Pensions' hold music.
This is first rate stand-up from a comedian who struggles to stand up…but nobody's pulling his strings.
Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He said, 'I'm really looking forward to getting back on the road again. Travelling the country is one of the few times people are genuinely pleased to see a disabled bloke turn up unexpectedly. There's nothing better than performing live and hearing an audience laugh, as long as I remember to keep my iPad charged, otherwise it's a very long 90 minutes of awkward eye contact. I can't wait to get back out there, and hopefully I'll make it to the encore before I have to ask if anyone's got a USB-C charger.'
Lee won Britain's Got Talent in 2018. His TV and radio credits include Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy (ITV), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Britain's Got Talent: The Champions (ITV), Evil Escapes (ITV), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two) and The Last Leg (Channel 4).
As an actor, Lee has appeared in Jerk series 1-3 (BBC Three) and Scot Squad (BBC Scotland). He also wrote and starred in I Just Called To Say (Sky Comedy) and Ability series 1-4 (BBC Radio 4) which was shortlisted for Best Radio Comedy in the 2019 Writers' Guild Awards and Best Scripted Comedy in the 2019 BBC Audio Drama Awards. He has also written episodes of the children's animated series, Zog & The Flying Doctors. His book, I'm Only In It For The Parking, is available in hardback, paperback, ebook and audiobook.
Lee has toured the UK, with his shows I'm Only In It For The Parking and Cerebral Lol-sy. In 2019, he was named Ent24's Hardest Working Comedian of the Year and he has appeared on The Shaw Trust's Disability Power 100 List of the UK's most influential disabled people in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Lee is also an ambassador for Scope and Sense as well as being a patron of The Scott-Morgan Foundation, Smile For Life, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust. He has been awarded Arts Council England National Lottery funding for a national arts project that will run alongside the tour (see Notes to Editors).
TOUR DATES
Komedia, Brighton — Thursday, 4th February, 8.00pm
Quarry Theatre, Bedford — Friday, 5th February, 7.30pm
Old Town Hall, Hertfordshire — Wednesday, 10th February, 8.00pm
Chipping Norton Theatre, Chipping Norton — Thursday, 11th February, 7.30pm
Lowry, Salford — Sunday, 14th February, 8.00pm
Arts Centre, Colchester — Saturday, 27th February, 8.00pm
Playhouse, Norwich — Monday, 1st March, 7.30pm
The Spring, Havant — Saturday, 13th March, 7.30pm
Junction, Cambridge — Monday, 15th March, 7.30pm
Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Newport — Friday, 19th March, 7.30pm
Carriageworks, Leeds — Friday, 2nd April, 7.30pm
Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Birmingham — Thursday, 8th April, 7.45pm
Huntingdon Hall, Worcester — Wednesday, 14th April, 7.30pm
Playhouse, Cheltenham — Thursday, 15th April, 7.30pm
The Lights, Andover — Friday, 16th April, 7.30pm
Corn Exchange, Exeter — Thursday, 22nd April, 7.30pm
Teignmouth Pavilions, Teignmouth — Friday, 23rd April, 7.30pm
MMC, Mountsorrel — Wednesday, 28th April, 7.30pm
Foundry, Sheffield — Thursday, 29th April, 7.30pm
Aberdeen Arts Centre, Aberdeen — Saturday, 8th May, 7.30pm
The Stand, Glasgow — Sunday, 9th May, 8.00pm
The Stand, Newcastle — Monday, 10th May, 8.00pm
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