Lost Dog Casts Kip Johnson As Romeo in JULIET & ROMEO

JULIET & ROMEO, LOST DOG's award-winning, witty, and slightly unnerving version of Shakespeare's teenage love story has been playing to sellout audiences all over the UK since February 2018.

To celebrate its second anniversary, Lost Dog will introduce a new Romeo for the spring 2020 tour. Kip Johnson, a leading light in the world of contemporary dance and dance theatre, will take over the role of Romeo from Lost Dog's artistic director Ben Duke and will perform opposite the National Dance Award-nominee

Solène Weinachter.

Juliet & Romeo presents a world in which Shakespeare's tragic teenagers survive, get married, have a child and are now in marriage guidance counselling...with the audience set in listening mode. Written and directed by Ben Duke, the show has performed to thousands of people at theatres, studios, village halls, and community centres, delighting audiences and critics alike with its clever portrayal of a middle aged couple stuck with the legacy of their early fame and struggling with the surprising unlikelihood of their current future. The piece is written and directed by Ben Duke.

Tour Dates

March 20th Norwich Playhouse www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk

March 21st London artsdepot www.artsdepot.co.uk

March 24th Hertford Theatre www.hertfordtheatre.com

March 25th Luton Culture Library Theatre www.culturetrust.com

March 27th Oxford, Arts at the Old Fire Station www.oldfirestation.org.uk

March 28th Banbury, The Mills Arts Centre www.themillsartscentre.co.uk

March 31st Farnham Maltings www.farnhammaltings.com

April 22nd Co. Durham, Rural Arts - Neasham Reading Rooms www.neashamreadingroom.org.uk

April 23rd Wolverhampton, Black Country Touring - Newhampton Arts Centre www.newhamptonarts.co.uk

April 25th Arts Alive, Meole Brace Memorial Hall www.artsalive.co.uk

April 28th Blackpool Grand www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

April 30th Pwllheli , Neuadd Dwyfor www.neuadddwyfor.com

May 2nd Holyhead, Ucheldre Centre www.ucheldre.org

May 9th Salisbury Arts Centre www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

June 2nd Corsham, Pound Arts www.poundarts.org.uk

June 5th Worthing Theatres www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

June 9th Winchester Theatre Royal www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

June 12th North Devon, Beaford Arts - Manor Hall, Berrynarbor www.beaford.org

Ben Duke on KIP JOHNSON:

"I'm very excited about handing Romeo's mantle to Kip Johnson; Kip's experience of working with different dance and theatre companies combined with his ability to connect with audiences and his unique stage craft will appeal to audiences everywhere.

"Since hanging up Romeo's cloak at the end of 2019, I've been able to reflect about how surprised and delighted I've been at how well he's gone down with audiences...although I do think that has a lot to do with Juliet! And I think audiences have recognised themselves, or part of themselves and their relationships in what they see onstage and, as a result, I think the work can have a profound effect."





