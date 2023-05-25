London's Hottest Sell-Out Late-Night Live Gig, JAZZ EMU'S PLEASURE GARDEN, Heads To The Clapham Grand

A raucous musical comedy show featuring a live band, where dancing IS advised.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 2 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 3 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

London's hottest sell-out late-night live gig, Jazz Emu's Pleasure Garden, comes to The Clapham Grand for its biggest, most deluxe show yet. A raucous musical comedy show featuring a live band, where dancing IS advised.

Fresh from the Hammersmith Apollo and sell-out gigs across the globe, Jazz Emu and his incredible live band The Cosmique Perfectión will be performing a series of Jazz Emu's finest songs. Featuring musically-backed sets from some ESPECIAL GUEST comedians (TBA), performing songs, sketches, stand-up and more completely unrehearsed bits. Expect smooth grooves, wild solos, HSA-approved stage-dives, and spectacular set pieces that couldn't possibly go wrong.

Jazz Emu says: "The seeds of Sweet Harmony have been planted; the weeds of Imperfect Pitch have been throttled; my Electronic Clarinet has new batteries. I can't wait to unveil to you a garden throbbing with more life than Eden itself. Come and drink and sing and laugh and dance and make love and sniff the rich bouquet of this perfectly manicured Utopia."

Previous guests include Sam Campbell, Emma Sidi, Mawaan Rizwan, Lara Ricote, Lucy Pearman, Giants, Christopher Bliss, Toussaint Douglass and Phil Dunning.

Double Chortle Award winner and viral superstar Jazz Emu was included on The Telegraph's 2022 "Top Shows To See At The Edinburgh Fringe", and the British Comedy Guide's "Best Reviewed Shows At The Edinburgh Fringe". His videos and songs have garnered over 50 million streams, including plays on BBC Radio 1 and multiple performances on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show. There are Jazz Emu TV & Radio series in development.

Country Mile Productions is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated live comedy production company established in 2016, and run by Alex Cartlidge and Kathryn Craigmyle. They are the originating producers of Liz Kingsman's One-Woman Show, which has gone on to run on the West End and Off-Broadway, and was nominated for an Olivier Award. They have also produced critically acclaimed, sell-out shows by Ania Magliano, Britney, Nic Sampson and Sheeps. Their regular charity comedy night, Country Mile Comedy Club, has been described as "exceptionally good" by Time Out, and has been recommended by Chortle, The Independent and The Telegraph.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair

Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust (BHTT) has announced that its Chair, Glenn Howells will be stepping down in November. Glenn became a Trustee in 2012 and has been Chair since 2018.

Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released a first look at the production images for the first revival in Scotland for nearly 20 years of Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Gypsy.

Gareth Williamss SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary Maste Photo
Gareth Williams's SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary Masterworks

It was the wish to be able to linger for longer, that inspired Gareth Williams to embark on his latest musical adventure – Songs from the Last Page, a new original musical album of songs that lyrically reimagine the final moments from iconic works of Scottish fiction such as Treasure Island, Lanark and more. 

Photos: First Look at Wiltshire Creatives THE TEMPEST Photo
Photos: First Look at Wiltshire Creative's THE TEMPEST

All new production images have been released for Wiltshire Creative’s The Tempest, opening this year’s Salisbury International Arts Festival on 26 May running until 4 June, with previews from 24 June.


More Hot Stories For You

Birmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New ChairBirmingham Hippodrome Will Recruit New Chair
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival TheatrePhotos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Gareth Williams's SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary MasterworksGareth Williams's SONGS FROM THE LAST PAGE Celebrates Last Words Of Scottish Literary Masterworks
Open Bar Theatre Performs Three ClassicsOpen Bar Theatre Performs Three Classics

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You