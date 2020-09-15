London Symphony Orchestra Partners With DnaNudge For Regular Testing Protocol

Testing will continue for the remainder of the year.

DnaNudge is partnering with the London Symphony Orchestra to deliver regular COVID-19 testing to the orchestra's 120 musicians, OperaWire reports.

The entire orchestra was tested before the first group rehearsal for its 2020 BBC Prom concert on August 30. Testing will continue for the remainder of the year.

"Music's ability to connect and inspire people has never been more needed, so it has been so truly wonderful for the orchestra to be able to gather together again - an experience that has been so much missed by our musicians and by our audiences," said the London Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Sir Simon Rattle.

"We are hugely excited about our remarkable upcoming program, and we are immensely thankful to Professor Toumazou and the entire DnaNudge team for their part in getting this world-class orchestra back where it belongs - sharing the transformative power of incredible music."

LSO Managing Director Kathryn McDowell said,"DnaNudge has been absolutely instrumental in our successful return to rehearsals and live performance, and we are thrilled to have been able to relaunch a program of live performances for our audience. The testing provided so generously by DnaNudge is a key part of our overall safety measures that we have put in place to give our talented musicians, dedicated staff, and valued audiences the reassurance and confidence to securely assemble once more."

