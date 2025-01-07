London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art Appoints Sir Nigel Carrington as Chair of its Board of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAMDA has announced the appointment of Sir Nigel Carrington as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees, effective from February 2025.

Sir Nigel was Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of the Arts London from 2008 to 2021, having previously been Managing Director of a world-leading engineering and technology group, and a partner in a major law firm. He has also been a board member of Universities UK (UUK), including chairing its Specialist institutions Forum.

Additionally, Sir Nigel has just completed ten years as Chair of the Henry Moore Foundation and was recently appointed as Chair of Universities UK’s Transformation and Efficiencies Taskforce.

LAMDA's current Chair, Rt. Hon. Shaun Woodward, will hand over to Sir Nigel at LAMDA’s Board Meeting in February 2025. This follows his distinguished term where he oversaw a transformation of the campus, the advancement of the Drama School’s position globally, and LAMDA Exams’ acknowledged growth.

This appointment comes at an exciting time for LAMDA, as the organisation continues to advance its goals outlined in its 2030 Strategy.

Professor Mark O’Thomas, Principal and CEO of LAMDA, says, "It has been a privilege to work with Shaun since I joined LAMDA in 2022. His support as we increased our impact and reach has helped to put us in a stronger position, paving the way for further progress. I want to welcome Sir Nigel on behalf of all my colleagues at LAMDA. Looking to the future, I’m excited at the prospect of collaborating as we continue to drive our strategic vision towards 2030."

The Rt. Hon. Shaun Woodward, current Chair of LAMDA’s Board, said, "It has been a great honour to serve as Chair of LAMDA and as a Trustee. Over the last decade I am hugely proud of everything we have achieved together, not least rebuilding the Academy in raising £28 million for our world class training facilities. Today LAMDA rightly enjoys being voted by our students as the number one performing arts academy in the UK. We have the best drama training environment anywhere in the world, combined with our outstanding and growing Examinations business, and the most promising students from all over the globe who take part in our training."

"I am very proud to have worked closely with the most amazing staff and fellow Trustees. Everyone should truly share in our success and keeping LAMDA as the benchmark for world leading standards in performing arts training. I leave with great confidence for the future of LAMDA, and I wish Nigel every success in leading LAMDA’s Trustees to ensure the Academy continues to meet the great challenges ahead and enjoy all the exciting opportunities for our diverse cadre of drama students in the years to come."

Sir Nigel Carrington, the in-coming Chair of LAMDA’s Board, shared, "I look forward very much to joining LAMDA’s Board as its new Chair. As the longest continuously operating conservatoire for drama training for stage, screen, and audio, LAMDA’s global reputation for inspiring exceptional performing arts talent attracts professionals and students alike to work side-by-side. There are so many exciting opportunities ahead and I look forward to working alongside the Board, Mark O’Thomas and the wider LAMDA community as we work together to advance the goals of this historic but at the same time extraordinarily forward-thinking institution."

