Liza Pulman to Premiere New Show THE HEART OF IT at London's Iconic Riverside Studios

The Heart Of It will be premiered at London's iconic Riverside Studios, which this week announced its relaunch after a five-year redevelopment.

The news follows the singer's successful five-star sell-out and critically acclaimed tour - Liza Pulman Sings Streisand - in which she celebrates the life and music of one of the biggest names in showbusiness, Barbra Streisand.

Liza Pulman will present seven performances of The Heart Of It at Riverside Studios, West London, from Monday 18 May through to Sunday 24 May 2020. Tickets go on general sale on Monday 25 November 2019.

The Heart Of It will form part of Riverside Studios' very first season as a live performance venue after not previously being a public event space.

Joined by some of the finest musicians in the UK, Liza will entertain audiences with the music of Sinatra, Michel Le Grand, Randy Newman, Stevie Wonder, Judy Collins and a whole host of others. With her unique, emotional connection to lyrics and melody, Liza puts her heart and soul into every song - while rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and unearthing lost gems.

The show promises an evening rich in music, with Liza's warm personality shining through her fascinating storytelling and witty anecdotes. Expect laughter and tears during a performance which is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

Located on the banks of the River Thames bedside Hammersmith Bridge, Riverside Studios opens as a performance venue after a five-year multi-million pound redevelopment.

The venue was first launched 86 years ago as a film studio before becoming one of the original BBC TV studios in the 1950s, and over the years has hosted numerous household names including Helen Mirren, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Margaret Atwood, and Amy Winehouse. The new building will open in three phases as an arts centre and cultural hub.

Liza comes from a talented, traditional showbusiness family. Her father was screenwriter Jack Pulman, known for writing I Claudius and War and Peace. While her mother is actress Barbara Young, who has appeared in Last Of The Summer Wine, Coronation Street, and began in Theatre Workshop.

Liza's musical theatre credits include Adrian Noble's award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium with Michael Ball in 2002, and the UK tour of Doctor Dolittle with Philip Schofield.

In 2004, Liza joined the internationally renowned comedy trio Fascinating Aida - and 15 years later she remains one third of the act. This Christmas, Liza returns to comedy and heads back to the stage as one third of satirical trio, Fascinating Aida with co-stars Dillie Keane and Adele Anderson. Their new show launches in December and runs for four weeks at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at London's Southbank Centre, before the show goes on a nationwide tour between February and April 2020.

Fascinating Aida enjoyed a sell-out week-long run at the Edinburgh Festival 2016 for which they wrote the post Brexit Youtube hit, We're So Sorry Scotland. In December 2017, the trio regrouped for nine sell-out performances at the famous Spiegeltent in London's Leicester Square with a programme featuring their infamous Christmas Song.

Since finishing the Liza Pulman Sings Streisand tour and developing The Heart Of It show, Liza has also been busy in the studio working on her new album. Together with her band, Liza spent a week recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Wiltshire. The album will be released in Spring 2020.

Liza Pulman commented: "What an incredibly exciting time for myself and the band. We finished the Sings Streisand tour on a huge high, before going straight into planning for The Heart Of It and recording the new album - that was a fantastic experience in itself being in Peter Gabriel's studios. And now we can finally announce our week-long run at the beautifully redeveloped Riverside Studios - what a way to end a fabulous year.

"Riverside Studios looks stunning and we're so thrilled to have a run of seven nights to look forward to in Spring. I really cannot wait to welcome audiences to the experience new show in a special venue so steeped in history."





