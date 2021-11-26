Liverpool Philharmonic Launches Emerging Musicians Fellowship

Liverpool Philharmonic has announced the launch of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Emerging Musicians Fellowship.



The Fellowship, which will run annually starting with the 2022-23 season, will provide four musicians at the beginning of their orchestral careers with an immersive experience in the world of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, both on and off the stage through four residencies during four weeks spread over the course of a year. Notably, the Fellowship is the first paid opportunity of its kind in the North of England.



Fellows will rehearse and perform with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the regular season programme. Each Fellow will receive a bespoke training package including instrument lessons and developmental sessions during their residencies and will be mentored by an orchestral musician. Fellows will rehearse and perform within chamber ensembles, with the year culminating in a public chamber performance. They will access the Orchestra's pioneering Musicians Performance and Wellbeing programme, which includes physiotherapy, injury prevention screening, audiology, and performance psychology.



As Learning and community engagement is a core strand of professional life at Liverpool Philharmonic, Fellows will participate in our award-winning Learning programmes such as In Harmony Liverpool, our music and mental health programme with NHS partners, and Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Company. Fellows will perform in children and family specific concerts, and will connect to our Emerging Composers programmes.



Sameeta Gahir, Principal Piccolo, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Lead Musician for the Emerging Musicians Fellowship, said:



"We're proud to be inspiring and encouraging the next generation of orchestral players through our Emerging Musicians Fellowship.



"We will particularly welcome applications from musicians whose backgrounds are currently underrepresented in professional UK orchestras. Crucially, there is no upper age limit on applicants to attract the widest pool of musicians possible.



"The Fellowship has been designed to help those who may struggle for whatever reasons to kick-start their orchestral playing career. If you can play to the standard required to play in a professional orchestra and you'll be aged 18 or over by June 2022, we would encourage you to apply."



Domingo Hindoyan, Chief Conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, said:



"I have seen first-hand how vital these fellowships are in supporting emerging musicians who are progressing into professional orchestral life and providing them with invaluable experience.



"The Emerging Musicians Fellowship is a fantastic opportunity and I'm looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of Fellows onto the stage next season."



The Fellowship supports a wide variety of orchestral instruments, aiming to recruit one musician from each section of the orchestra:

Strings: Violin, or Viola

Woodwind: Flute, Piccolo, Bassoon or Contrabassoon

Brass: French Horn, or Trumpet

Percussion and Harp: Percussion and Timpani, or Harp

Applicants who are in higher education who are committed to pursuing a career in orchestral music performance, those recently out of higher education who have not yet established their orchestral career, or individuals who are considering a career change, are all encouraged to apply. We are looking for creative and motivated people from a wide variety of backgrounds.



To apply for the Emerging Musicians Fellowship, please visit the Liverpool Philharmonic website: https://www.liverpoolphil.com/take-part/royal-liverpool-philharmonic-orchestra-emerging-musicians-fellowship/ for further details.