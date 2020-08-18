Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres Create Diversity Action Group

The deadline for applications is Friday 4 September.

Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse have created their first Diversity Action Group to take forward the theatres' commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and social justice.

Following a statement in support of Black, Asian and minority ethnic colleagues in the theatre industry, released in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the Everyman & Playhouse theatres have actively started to implement long-term changes to reflect the communities they serve.

The Diversity Action Group will consist of four staff, four board members and four co-opted members of the public whom the theatres are now actively looking to recruit.

Liverpool and Merseyside Theatres Trust (LMTT), who run the Everyman and Playhouse theatres, are particularly looking for individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, who can bring their unique perspectives. The group will play a key role in considering initiatives that promote equality and diversity, advising the theatres on aspects of, inclusion and social justice.

Andrea Nixon, chair of Liverpool and Merseyside Theatres Trust Board of Trustees, said: "The formation of the Diversity Action Group allows us to call on the expertise of a range of individuals to help us progress initiatives in this area and we are excited by the positive outcomes for the theatres, the city and the region that will surely follow.

"The LMTT Board is committed to diversity, equality, inclusion and social justice and we are very grateful to individuals who are interested in helping us on this journey."

Mark Da Vanzo, chief executive of Liverpool and Merseyside Theatres Trust, said: "We want to ensure that the Everyman & Playhouse Theatres are welcoming and safe spaces for all, regardless of your background and means. We are keen to listen to the communities we serve and the Diversity Action Group will ensure that their voice is heard and plays an integral part in our decision-making as we look to bring about positive change".

The four public co-optees will receive a fee for their involvement and will join four members of staff and four volunteer board members in attending meetings every two months.

To be a part of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Diversity Action Group, please visit: www.everymanplayhouse.com/diversity-action-group. The deadline for applications is Friday 4 September.

