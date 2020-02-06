Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Appoints Mark Da Vanzo As New CEO

The Trustees of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse have announced the appointment of Mark Da Vanzo as their new Chief Executive.

Mark has been the Managing Director of the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres for the past three years and has played a key role in support of the creation of the organisation's new Business Plan and future strategy, recently approved by Arts Council England. Previously he was the Deputy Chief Executive of Pitlochry Festival Theatre - one of Scotland's most prolific building-based theatres - and also worked for Creative New Zealand (Arts Council of New Zealand) and the Walt Disney Company in London.

Chair of the Board, Andrea Nixon MBE said:

"We're delighted to appoint Mark in this role, chosen from a strong field of candidates in a robust and transparent process supported by Arts Council England and Liverpool City Council. Mark proved himself to be an exceptional candidate and we look forward to him continuing the great work now underway as we prepare to continue our journey of change through our new business plan for 2020-22."

On news of his appointment, Mark Da Vanzo said:

"It is a true honour to have been chosen to lead the iconic Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres. I am delighted to be supported in this endeavour by an excellent Board of Trustees, led by Andrea Nixon MBE, and wonderful staff team including our award-winning Artistic Director, Gemma Bodinetz. As we write a new chapter in our theatres' illustrious histories, we look forward to championing the arts throughout our city region, working with new and existing partners to tell the stories of the communities we serve and be a beacon in the North renowned for artistic innovation, talent development and progressive social change".

This appointment marks a period of change for the organisation, led by Interim CEO Fiona Gibson, who will be leaving to take up a new role at Capitol Theatres in Edinburgh from April. The Board are grateful to Fiona for all her great work in working with Gemma Bodinetz as Artistic Director and Mark in his role as Managing Director, together with the wider staff team to develop the new business plan.

On behalf of Arts Council England, Sarah Maxfield Area Director North said:

"Arts Council England recognises the progress the board has driven towards recovering financial health and in articulating ambitions for audience and artistic growth in the future. We have supported the two year business plan as a step toward this and look forward to working with the Board, and with Mark as the Chief Executive, through this next period."

Originally from New Zealand, Mark trained in theatre and has devoted his career to creating healthy, safe and resilient environments in which the arts can flourish. He will take up his new role as CEO on 1st April 2020.





