Little Angel Theatre To Stream Popular Productions As Part Of YouTube's 12 Days Of Culture

Little Angel Theatre will take part in YouTube UK's 12 Days of Culture programme, and will be broadcasting two of their most successful theatre productions for free on their YouTube channel over the festive period.

YouTube UK has worked with eight British cultural institutions to create a unique programme of holiday performances, which include renowned ballets, plays and concerts. Kicking off on the 25 December until the 5 January, YouTube has partnered with the Royal Opera House, Donmar Warehouse, Bristol Old Vic, Scottish Ballet, Unicorn Theatre, Little Angel Theatre, Sadler's Wells Theatre and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

For their contribution to the programme, Little Angel Theatre will be streaming two of their most successful productions for young children, The Bed and Me...

The Bed is the Islington-based theatre's first production designed especially for babies and toddlers. Based on a poem by Sylvia Plath, it is designed to introduce the youngest audience members to the magic of theatre and takes them on an adventure under water, to the jungle and even into space to find the best bed of all. Me..., based on the popular picture book by Emma Dodd, is aimed at 2-5 year olds and follows a little penguin as he faces the big wide world on his own for the first time.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: "As a children's venue, Christmas is a very special time for us, with lots of young people visiting us for their first theatre experience. As we're not able to programme a full season of shows this year, we're delighted to be able to make two performances available to a wider audience so they can experience the magic of theatre at home. Me... was our sell out Christmas show last year, and The Bed is our first production specially designed for under 3s - we're thrilled to be able to bring both of them to YouTube."

As part of the programme, the theatre will be raising money for the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in order to foster connections with the puppetry industry overseas. The Center for Puppetry Arts' mission is to inspire imagination, education and community through the global art of puppetry. Viewers will be able to donate to the Center via YouTube after watching each performance.

Additionally, the theatre are excited to announce the release of a new digital short, a shadow puppetry adaptation of The Night Before Christmas, created by Alison Alexander. This new film will be released on Christmas Eve, and will be available for free on YouTube until 5 January.