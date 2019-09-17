Line Up Announced For Manchester Podcast Festival 2019

Manchester Podcast Festival unveil a stellar programme of shows across the city for their second ever year, bringing together some of the UK's most popular podcasts. The festival will begin with Help! I Sexted My Boss at The Dancehouse Theatre on 1st November 2019, and will see live dates across a host of venues in the city throughout the month, concluding on 27th November 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10am today, 17th September 2019 at www.manchesterpodcastfestival.com.



The first-ever Manchester Podcast Festival saw over 2500 people attend, and this year's programme will host returning favourites such as The Guilty Feminist and RHLSTP with Richard Herring, as well as huge-hit podcasters joining the festival such as Science-(ish), Dan Snow's History Hit, Top Flight Time Machine, A Gay and a NonGay, BBC Radio 1's Phil Taggart's Slacker Podcast, Steve Martin and Tessa Coates' Nobody Panic and many more.

The line-up encapsulates science curiosity, history, comedy, LGBTQ+, feminism, politics, music, sport and everything in between, across various venues of the city for the month of November. A host of special guests will be announced over the coming weeks, and the Manchester Podcast Festival promises even more laughs, confessions and ideas.

01/11/19

Help! I Sexted My Boss

Dancehouse Theatre

8pm

02/11/19

Dan Snow's History Hit

Exchange Auditorium

5pm

02/11/19

Richard Herring: RHLSTP

Exchange Auditorium

7.30pm

05/11/19

The Guilty Feminist

Exchange Auditorium

7.30pm

12/11/19

Science-(ish)

Goriilla

8pm

12/11/19

Top Flight Time Machine

The Dancehouse

8pm

13/11/19

Set Piece Menu

Anthony Burgess

8pm

14/11/19

Phil Taggart's Slacker

Union Theatre

8pm

16/11/19

A Gay and A NonGay

Anthony Burgess

8pm

16/11/19

Nobody Panic

Anthony Burgess

5pm

23/11/19

Do The Right Thing

The Dancehouse

7.30pm

27/11/19

Mandatory Redistribution Party

Peer Hat

8.30pm





