Line Up Announced For Manchester Podcast Festival 2019
Manchester Podcast Festival unveil a stellar programme of shows across the city for their second ever year, bringing together some of the UK's most popular podcasts. The festival will begin with Help! I Sexted My Boss at The Dancehouse Theatre on 1st November 2019, and will see live dates across a host of venues in the city throughout the month, concluding on 27th November 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10am today, 17th September 2019 at www.manchesterpodcastfestival.com.
The first-ever Manchester Podcast Festival saw over 2500 people attend, and this year's programme will host returning favourites such as The Guilty Feminist and RHLSTP with Richard Herring, as well as huge-hit podcasters joining the festival such as Science-(ish), Dan Snow's History Hit, Top Flight Time Machine, A Gay and a NonGay, BBC Radio 1's Phil Taggart's Slacker Podcast, Steve Martin and Tessa Coates' Nobody Panic and many more.
The line-up encapsulates science curiosity, history, comedy, LGBTQ+, feminism, politics, music, sport and everything in between, across various venues of the city for the month of November. A host of special guests will be announced over the coming weeks, and the Manchester Podcast Festival promises even more laughs, confessions and ideas.
01/11/19
Help! I Sexted My Boss
Dancehouse Theatre
8pm
02/11/19
Dan Snow's History Hit
Exchange Auditorium
5pm
02/11/19
Richard Herring: RHLSTP
Exchange Auditorium
7.30pm
05/11/19
The Guilty Feminist
Exchange Auditorium
7.30pm
12/11/19
Science-(ish)
Goriilla
8pm
12/11/19
Top Flight Time Machine
The Dancehouse
8pm
13/11/19
Set Piece Menu
Anthony Burgess
8pm
14/11/19
Phil Taggart's Slacker
Union Theatre
8pm
16/11/19
A Gay and A NonGay
Anthony Burgess
8pm
16/11/19
Nobody Panic
Anthony Burgess
5pm
23/11/19
Do The Right Thing
The Dancehouse
7.30pm
27/11/19
Mandatory Redistribution Party
Peer Hat
8.30pm