Le Navet Bete Extends Tour of OH ZEUS! Into 2027

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Le Navet Bete, along with Olivier Award nominated comedy writer and director John Nicholson (The Time Machine: A Comedy, Peepolykus), have announced an extension of Oh Zeus!, their ride through the world of Greek mythology.

When the stability of Olympus is threatened by the marriage of Zeus' daughter Hebe to a mere mortal, the King of the Gods hatches a plan to derail the wedding. Three actors play nearly 40 characters in this mythical farce through Ancient Greece, the Underworld and back. Expect sensational physical comedy, outrageous jokes, fast paced chaos, and more togas than you can smash a plate at - perfect for lovers of Fawlty Towers, Bottom and The Play That Goes Wrong.

Behind the chaos, lies a costume rail worthy of Olympus itself: the cast of three race through 39 costumes and a staggering 84 costume changes - 63 of which are lightning-fast quick changes - as they hurtle between gods, mortals and monsters at breakneck speed.

Le Navet Bete is comprised of Al Dunn, Nick Bunt and Matt Freeman. Since 2008, Le Navet Bete has been touring the UK and internationally with their unique and chaotic style of physical comedy and have earned the reputation as one of the UK's leading midscale theatre companies. Proudly based in Exeter, Devon and supported by organisations such as Arts Council England, the Exeter Northcott Theatre and the Exeter Phoenix they have been on a continuous mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling for absolutely everyone (ages 4 - 104!).

Oh Zeus! 2026-27 tour will visit: Lowry, Salford (28 July-1 Aug); The Dukes Lancaster (15-19 Sept); Lighthouse Poole (25-26 Sept); Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch (6-10 Oct); New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme (15-17 Oct); Mayflower Studios, Southampton (9-13 Feb); Theatre Royal Plymouth (28 Feb); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (11-13 March); Salisbury Playhouse (18-20 March); Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury (2-3 Apr); Newcastle Theatre Royal (9-10 Apr); Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (13-17 Apr); Theatre by the Lake, Keswick (27 Apr-1 May); Harrogate Theatre (13-15 May); Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (17-19 June) and Mercury Theatre Colchester (16-19 September). Further dates to be announced.

Whilst Oh Zeus! is suitable for ages 12+, there will be additional 'no kids allowed' performances held at many tour venues - expect the same brilliant show but with more adult humour, swearing and added naughtiness.

Tour Dates

28 July-1 August Lowry, Salford

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/oh-zeus-8t8s

15-19 September The Dukes, Lancaster

https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/oh-zeus

25-26 September Lighthouse Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/oh-zeus/

6-10 October Queens Theatre Hornchurch

https://queens-theatre.co.uk/whatson/oh-zeus/

15-17 October New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme

https://www.newvictheatre.org.uk/productions/oh-zeus/

9-13 February Mayflower Studios, Southampton

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/oh-zeus-2027/

28 February Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/oh-zeus/

11-13 March Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

ON SALE 7 AUGUST

18-20 March Salisbury Playhouse

ON SALE SOON

2-3 April Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury

https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/oh-zeus/

9-10 April Newcastle Theatre Royal

ON SALE SOON

13-17 April Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

ON SALE 20 OCTOBER

27 April-1 May Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

ON SALE SOON

13-15 May Harrogate Theatre

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/oh-zeus-le-navet-bete/

17-19 June Everyman Theatre, Liverpool

ON SALE SOON

16-19 Sept Mercury Theatre Colchester

ON SALE 28 AUGUST

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