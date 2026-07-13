Le Navet Bete Extends Tour of OH ZEUS! Into 2027
Olivier Award-nominated director John Nicholson helms the three-person, 84-costume-change mythological farce.
Le Navet Bete, along with Olivier Award nominated comedy writer and director John Nicholson (The Time Machine: A Comedy, Peepolykus), have announced an extension of Oh Zeus!, their ride through the world of Greek mythology.
When the stability of Olympus is threatened by the marriage of Zeus' daughter Hebe to a mere mortal, the King of the Gods hatches a plan to derail the wedding. Three actors play nearly 40 characters in this mythical farce through Ancient Greece, the Underworld and back. Expect sensational physical comedy, outrageous jokes, fast paced chaos, and more togas than you can smash a plate at - perfect for lovers of Fawlty Towers, Bottom and The Play That Goes Wrong.
Behind the chaos, lies a costume rail worthy of Olympus itself: the cast of three race through 39 costumes and a staggering 84 costume changes - 63 of which are lightning-fast quick changes - as they hurtle between gods, mortals and monsters at breakneck speed.
Le Navet Bete is comprised of Al Dunn, Nick Bunt and Matt Freeman. Since 2008, Le Navet Bete has been touring the UK and internationally with their unique and chaotic style of physical comedy and have earned the reputation as one of the UK's leading midscale theatre companies. Proudly based in Exeter, Devon and supported by organisations such as Arts Council England, the Exeter Northcott Theatre and the Exeter Phoenix they have been on a continuous mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling for absolutely everyone (ages 4 - 104!).
Oh Zeus! 2026-27 tour will visit: Lowry, Salford (28 July-1 Aug); The Dukes Lancaster (15-19 Sept); Lighthouse Poole (25-26 Sept); Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch (6-10 Oct); New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme (15-17 Oct); Mayflower Studios, Southampton (9-13 Feb); Theatre Royal Plymouth (28 Feb); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (11-13 March); Salisbury Playhouse (18-20 March); Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury (2-3 Apr); Newcastle Theatre Royal (9-10 Apr); Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (13-17 Apr); Theatre by the Lake, Keswick (27 Apr-1 May); Harrogate Theatre (13-15 May); Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (17-19 June) and Mercury Theatre Colchester (16-19 September). Further dates to be announced.
Whilst Oh Zeus! is suitable for ages 12+, there will be additional 'no kids allowed' performances held at many tour venues - expect the same brilliant show but with more adult humour, swearing and added naughtiness.
Tour Dates
28 July-1 August Lowry, Salford
https://thelowry.com/whats-on/oh-zeus-8t8s
15-19 September The Dukes, Lancaster
https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/oh-zeus
25-26 September Lighthouse Poole
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/oh-zeus/
6-10 October Queens Theatre Hornchurch
https://queens-theatre.co.uk/whatson/oh-zeus/
15-17 October New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme
https://www.newvictheatre.org.uk/productions/oh-zeus/
9-13 February Mayflower Studios, Southampton
https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/oh-zeus-2027/
28 February Theatre Royal Plymouth
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/oh-zeus/
11-13 March Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
ON SALE 7 AUGUST
18-20 March Salisbury Playhouse
ON SALE SOON
2-3 April Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury
https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/oh-zeus/
9-10 April Newcastle Theatre Royal
ON SALE SOON
13-17 April Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
ON SALE 20 OCTOBER
27 April-1 May Theatre by the Lake, Keswick
ON SALE SOON
13-15 May Harrogate Theatre
https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/oh-zeus-le-navet-bete/
17-19 June Everyman Theatre, Liverpool
ON SALE SOON
16-19 Sept Mercury Theatre Colchester
ON SALE 28 AUGUST
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