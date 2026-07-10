Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Theatres To Launch Musical Theatre Degree

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Sheffield Hallam University in association with Sheffield Theatres have launched a new BA Musical Theatre degree programme, to develop emerging talent in the region.

The unique partnership will see students benefit from the talent and experience of practitioners at Sheffield Theatres, the largest producing theatre complex in the UK, as well as from the skills and research from Sheffield Hallam staff.

Students will have the opportunity to develop their skills in both the making and performance of musical theatre, working behind the scenes on songwriting, choreography, production and directing, as well as refining their performance skills on stage.

Ashley Barnes, Deputy Head of Sheffield Creative Industries Institute at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Sheffield Theatres on this new course, that builds on the strong partnership between our institutions. Together, we will support students with leading experts from the sector, giving them the opportunity to apply their knowledge through this exciting new partnership.

“This comes at a time of cultural renaissance for Sheffield, with the recent announcements of Sheffield being longlisted for City of Culture and the new development of the Crucible Theatre. Attendance of live performances has grown steadily in the UK since the pandemic, and we want to harness this energy and create a platform for new voices to emerge.”

The new course builds on the reputation of Sheffield Theatres, one of the leading creators of theatre in the UK, whose productions travel all over the world.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive and Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director Sheffield Theatres, said: “Sheffield Theatres are delighted and honoured to be partnering with Sheffield Hallam University on a new degree in Musical Theatre. Our theatres have an exceptionally strong pedigree in musicals, having originated Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Standing at the Sky’s Edge in recent years - while also producing landmark musical revivals in the Crucible and presenting the finest touring shows in the Lyceum. Sheffield Theatres’ relationship with Sheffield Hallam University runs very deep, and we are overjoyed to add this new element, one which we hope will provide a new way into musical theatre for many young people in South Yorkshire and beyond.”



The new course was officially launched on Thursday 25 June at pre-show event at the opening night of Sheffield Theatres’ latest musical production, Summer Holiday. Students can apply to study the course from September 2027.

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