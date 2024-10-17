La Clique Reveals Star-Studded Line Up For 20th Anniversary Christmas Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underbelly, in association with David Bates, are delighted to announce the star-studded cast for La Clique, which returns to London this Christmas for its 20th anniversary season. Opening on 6th November and concluding on 5th January 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lacliquetheshow.com.

This very special 20th anniversary production will see the most awe-inspiring artists of the cabaret and circus world take to the stage in a once in a lifetime line up. Prepare for more sequins, fearless stunts and mind blowing performances with extra special artists joining for exclusive dates throughout the run. The groundbreaking acts will feature an unforgettable cast of both returning and new performers to the show.

Joining the company for the first time ever is one of the finest hand balances in the world, Danik Abishev, who previously performed in Limbo and who is set to stun audiences with his renowned ladder manipulation and hand balancing act. Cornelius Atkinson brings his astonishing solo aerial performance to the Spiegeltent. Also making their La Clique debut are roller skater duo, Isis Clegg-Vinell & Nathan Price, who defy gravity and will blow audiences away with their death defying performance. Asher Treleaven, a long time favourite of some of the early La Clique seasons, returns to the show in its 20th anniversary year alongside the spellbinding hair-hanger Miranda Menzies and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Bayley Graham who’ll bring his unique tap dancing to the stage.

Returning favourites include aerialist Katharine Arnold, tension strap performer LJ Marles, world class juggler Florian Brooks and London cabaret act, Chastity Belt with final cast members to be announced very soon.

This 20th anniversary production is a triumphant celebration of La Clique’s legacy. With its intimate, speakeasy-style atmosphere and immersive stage setup, La Clique invites audiences to experience a thrilling and often risqué journey that challenges traditional cabaret norms.

To celebrate their unprecedented 20 years of performances across the globe, La Clique are offering 20 tickets to each performance for just £25. Additionally, every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm, for the first time ever, La Clique Lates will take over Leicester Square. This one of a kind, 70-minute show with no interval promises to be the best late night plan in London this Winter.

From November, audiences are invited to join the cast for a spectacular evening to celebrate this beloved show in the iconic Leicester Square Spiegeltent. Featuring all-new acts, alongside returning fan favourites, all of which are to be announced very soon! Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, La Clique promises to be a night not to be missed!

Since its ground-breaking debut 20 years ago, the Olivier Award-winning show has reinvented ‘variety’ for the 21st century with its astounding and unique blend of daring acrobatics, eye-popping stunts, raucous comedy and more. Experience first-hand, the 20th anniversary celebration of the world-renowned show that redefined a genre in the heart of the West End this Christmas.

David Bates, The Spiegelmaestro said: “This year we are thrilled to not only be celebrating 20 years of La Clique, but five consecutive years of La Clique in Leicester Square! Our specially curated lineup of world-class acts reflects La Clique’s history in London, from fan favourites to home-grown British talent to international newcomers never seen in London. With every show, we delight in welcoming new members to our dysfunctional family. Spanning generations, this is a season of legacy meets latest, with performers at the very peak of their powers. Come join us and raise a glass for La Clique’s 20th Anniversary!”

