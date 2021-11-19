LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse Extended

The heartfelt and upbeat rom-com Love Dance has been extended until 4th December due to popular demand. Audiences now have an extra week to see the hilarious Jacoba Williams (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, The Globe) and Derek Murphy (Sequins, Organised Chaos; Dial M For Murder, Michael Friend Productions) star in this dynamic two-hander at Chiswick Playhouse about the two most unlikely characters finding love.

A heart-warming play to kick off the festive season, Love Dance is cocktail of humour, wit, and passion - the ideal ingredients for a rom-com. A reverse love story for our generation from acclaimed duo Andy Walker (The Story of Tracy Beaker) and Lesley Manning (Ghostwatch), Love Dance will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. When career-driven surgeon Rose decides she wants to have a baby but doesn't want a partner, her deadbeat tenant Adam agrees to help her find a suitable father for her child, all the while unaware he's falling for her...

Writer Andy Walker says, The audience response to Love Dance has been amazing, so this extension is wonderful news. We're thrilled that there's one more week to see the brilliant Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy bring this uplifting story to life.

Performance Details:

Title

Love Dance

Performance Dates

Wednesday 10th November 2021 - Saturday 4th December 2021

Tuesday - Saturday, 7.30pm

Saturday matinee, 4pm

Location

Chiswick Playhouse, 2 Bath Road, London W4 1LW

Box Office

Tickets are priced at £22.00 (£19.50 preview and concession) via the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office (0208 995 6035) and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk

How to get there

Chiswick Playhouse is located above the Tabard Pub. The nearest underground station is Turnham Green (on Piccadilly and District lines). The 94 from the West End, Notting Hill and Shepherd's Bush stops outside and 267, 237, 391, E3 and H91 also stop nearby.

Director Lesley Manning

Writer Andy Walker

Designer Humphrey Jaeger

Lighting & Production Manager Timothy Kelly

Casting Jane Frisby

Costume Designer Jacky Levy

Sound Designer & Composer Matt Tarbuck

Stage Manager & Operator James Holdsworth

Cast Jacoba Williams

Derek Murphy

Running Time 90 minutes (no interval)

