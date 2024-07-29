LIVE FOREVER – THE RISE OF OASIS Hosts Star-Studded Launch Celebration at the Cavern Club Ahead of UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prestige Productions hosts star-studded launch celebration at the Cavern Club ahead of UK Tour of Live Forever – The Rise of Oasis, Thursday 7th November 2024, 2pm – late at The Cavern Club, 10 Matthew Street, Liverpool, L2 6RE.

Oasis, Britain’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band, will have its backstory explored on stage next year in the first production of its kind, Live Forever, where audiences will be transported back to the 90s to the very beginning of the iconic band’s story. The show follows Oasis’ meteoric rise to fame; from their humble beginnings on a south Manchester council estate, to becoming the biggest band on the planet, playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their now legendary Knebworth concerts.

Prestige Productions is getting the party started with an exclusive launch party at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, one of the most famous clubs in the UK and the birthplace of the Beatles. Guests can expect a special performance from the cast of Live Forever, as well as appearances from special guests and a one-of-a-kind exhibition of Oasis memorabilia you won’t see anywhere else. Special guests include Nick Brine, owner of Rockfield Studios and founder of Flip Flop Records, who will talk about his time working with Oasis throughout the 90s. The production is set to be a supersonic night of music celebrating one of the greatest bands in musical history.

After the Q&A and exhibition, the lights will turn down and the music will turn up, as Live Forever and the Japanese brothers’ band Sahaji take to the stage. The band has already supported Andrew Cushin on his UK tour and are currently recording their debut rock album. With a cult following already across social media, guests can expect big anthemic choruses and melodies that will stick in audiences’ heads for weeks.

It truly is a rag to riches, rollercoaster story of the Gallagher brothers’ fight to revive the soul of the 60s, put guitar bands back to the forefront and give the music back to the people once again. With more than 30 legendary hits including Live Forever, Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger, Live Forever is an electric must-see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s.

Pete Jackson, producer and creator comments, Oasis were a legendary band and revolutionised the music scene with their unapologetic songwriting and astronomical talent. Their music is loved by so many and we’re excited to deliver an authentic experience that transports fans back to the heyday of Britpop. Get ready to relive the powerhouse of Oasis like never before – it’s going to be a night to remember.

