LIVE AT LOLA'S Will Feature Christine Allado, Hadley Fraser, Isaac Hesketh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer

Performances are at The Hippodrome, in the heart of the West End.Â Â 

Oct. 21, 2022 Â 

New Frame Productions and Wild Mountain Productions will follow up their successful Monday Night at the Apollo and West End Acoustic shows, with the launch of a new live concert series - Live at Lola's - opening with a festive theatrical celebration on 8 December 2022 at Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome, in the heart of the West End.

Greg Barnett will host the intimate evenings of music and theatrical chat, inviting audiences 'behind the curtain' for up close and personal interviews with some of the most popular stars of stage and screen. On 8 December, the inaugural line-up of guest performers will include Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt, Hamilton, In The Heights), Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, Chess, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Isaac Hesketh (Legally Blonde, Rent, The Book of Mormon) and Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes, The Color Purple, A Chorus Line). Featuring special memories from throughout their careers and ovation-worthy performances of their favourite songs, Live at Lola's will showcase these leading lights of musical theatre as you've never seen them before.

With show-stopping hits from the musicals alongside classics from the worlds of pop, soul and jazz, the evening will feature something for everyone.

The Live at Lola's performance will be followed by Overtures, London's favourite musical theatre singalong event. Considered to be London's answer to the renowned Marie's Crisis CafÃ© in New York, Overtures Piano Bar offers a spontaneous evening out with just the crowd, the piano, the pianist and the showtunes.

To book for Live at Lola's on Thursday 8 December 2022 at 7.00pm, at Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome (Leicester Square), visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204716Â®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.co.uk%2Fe%2Flive-at-lolas-tickets-443191897897?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 (booking opens 2pm on Friday 21 October). VIP Seating/General Admission options are available. Limited tickets are available, so early booking is advised.



