LIVE AT ARLEY to Present Back to Boogie Festival Headlined by THE THREE DEGREES

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Cheshire's stately home live music open-air concert will return in 2027 - and it's Back to Boogie with an unmissable night's entertainment headlined by superstar singers The Three Degrees. Live at Arley will be staged on Saturday 22 May 2027 in the stunning grounds of historic Arley Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Back to Boogie promises a night of nostalgia, dance floor anthems and timeless soul classics, bringing together some of the biggest names from the 70s, 80s and beyond for a party like no other.

Music fans are in for a treat with a glittering celebration of disco, funk and soul in the company legendary artists and iconic hitmakers including The Real Thing, Odyssey, Soul II Soul's Rose Windross, Deniece Pearson of 5 Star and Junior.

Legendary American vocal queens – and royal favourites - The Three Degrees have been making sweet soul music and driving disco beats for more than half-a-century. The group was formed in Philadelphia in 1963 when a trio of teenage singers were brought together by singer-songwriter and producer Richard Barrett who penned their first hit record Maybe.

They rose to global fame in the 1970s, releasing a long line of massive chart hits including the UK number one When Will I See You Again, which quickly became their signature song; Woman in Love; TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia); Year of Decision; Take Good Care of Yourself; Dirty Ol' Man and Giving Up, Giving In – said to be the favourite song of their most famous fan, King Charles III, who invited The Three Degrees to perform at his 30th birthday party.

The Real Thing, formed in Liverpool in 1972, is known for its smooth vocals and timeless hits and became one of the UK's most successful souls acts of the 70s and 80s with its 1976 smash hit You to Me are Everything topping the charts and remaining a soul classic.

Other notable hits include Can't Get by Without You, and the socially conscious Children of the Ghetto. Blending soul, disco and funk, The Real Thing has left an indelible mark on music history

Odyssey also rose to fame in the late 1970s. Known for its smooth harmonies and infectious grooves, the group achieved global success with its breakout 1977 hit Native New Yorker, an enduring disco classic. Other chart-topping singles include the anthem Going Back to My Roots and the soulful Use It up and Wear it Out which reached number one in the UK.

With a unique blend of disco, soul and funk, Odyssey remains a beloved icon of the dance music era.

The line-up continues with Rose Windross, the first lady of Soul II Soul. The British musical collective was formed in the early 80s, with reggae and R 'n' B star Windross – who recorded her first album, Just Rose, while still a schoolgirl – joining in 1987.

She immediately revolutionised the fortunes of the group by writing its first major record, Fairplay, on which she sang lead vocals, and which was hailed as introducing 'the sound of Black Britishness to the world'. Hear Windross perform the song live at Arley, along with numbers like the band's brilliant Keep on Movin'.

Britain's 5 Star sold more than 10 million records worldwide and are best remembered for top 10 smashes like System Addict, Rain or Shine and Can't Wait Another Minute. Lead singer Deniece Pearson returns after appearing at last year's Live at Arley to bring the band's biggest hits back to the stage.

And Mama Used to Say singer Junior completes the line-up. Born Norman Washington Giscombe, Junior became one of the first British R 'n' B artists to have achieved success in the US.

A Grammy Award winner, he is a singer, songwriter, producer and one of the godfathers of UK soul music. His other notable hits include I Can't Help It, Too Late, Another Step (Closer to You) – with Kim Wilde, and the song Do You Really (Want my Love) which appears on the multi-platinum Beverly Hills Cop album which to date has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

Live at Arley will also feature a food and drink square showcasing amazing local outlets serving everything from wood-fired pizza to gourmet burgers and authentic Jamaican cuisine, and a Shopping Village with pop-ups from local makers, bespoke gifts and treats for all the family.

Meanwhile Premium Experience tickets are also available, which will give access to the Golden Circle enabling guests to get up close to the action, as well as access to the exclusive VIP Marquee with premium seating both indoors and out, exclusive entertainment and posh loos.

In addition, for those looking to make the evening extra special, the Hospitality Experience includes a two-course dinner in the Hospitality Marquee overlooking the stage, alongside a selection of complimentary drinks for guests.

Hospitality guests will also enjoy exclusive access to the Hospitality Area, a private entrance, posh loos, a complimentary gift, souvenir and goodie bag – plus a couple of very special surprises on the night.

Event organiser Max Eden, of Cheshire Concerts, says: “I'm absolutely delighted that not only is Live at Arley coming 'Back to Boogie' in 2027 but that we can announce such a fantastic programme for music fans, headlined of course by the legendary The Three Degrees.

“This year's Live at Arley was a massive success and I know the 2027 event in the spectacular grounds of Arley Hall – one of Cheshire's most beautiful stately homes – will be even better.

“Alongside an unmissable line-up of talent on stage there is the return of the very popular food and drink square, with its emphasis on great local outlets, along with the shopping village which is the perfect place to pick up something special. And in addition to the Premium Experience, in 2027 there is also the chance to enjoy a very special slice of Live at Arley hospitality to make your visit even more memorable.”

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