LIFE OF PI, WINNIE THE POOH, and More Set For Birmingham Hippodrome in 2023 and 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions for 2023 and 2024.

In Spring next year, families can experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live (Fri 24 - Sun 26 Mar 2023) in a roarsome interactive show, exploring uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's new season will include their Summer Triple Bill (Thu 8 - Sat 10 Jun 2023), which will see the return of David Bintley's 'Still Life' at the Penguin Café, alongside Balanchine's Apollo and Juliano Nunes's Interlinked which was premiered as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival earlier this year.

The world's ground-breaking celebration of hip-hop dance theatre Breakin' Convention (Tue 13 & Wed 14 Jun 2023) will return to Birmingham in 2023 as part of the Hippodrome's B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival. Expect jaw-dropping and inspiring performances from internationally celebrated poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls in a festival that showcases local talent alongside global sensations.

In June 2023, Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh (Fri 16 - Sun 18 Jun 2023), will come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

After a sold out run at the Hippodrome in September 2021 and huge demand for the queens' return in March next year, the international smash hit musical SIX will be back on the Hippodrome stage for a third week in June (Tue 20 - Sun 25 Jun 2023), giving audiences another chance to hear the tales of the six wives of Henry VIII.

Joining the line-up of one-night special events is BBC Radio's multi award-winning antidote to panel games I'm Sorry I haven't a Clue (Sat 25 Mar 2023) in March next year for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense. In October, Dawn French (Thu 5 - Sat 7 Oct 2023) brings her brand new comedy show to the Hippodrome stage, giving the audience a peek behind the scenes of her work life and sharing an embarrassing tale or two.

Birmingham Hippodrome have also announced that next year's pantomime will be Jack and The Beanstalk (Sat 16 Dec 2023 - Sun 28 Jan 2024). Featuring set and costumes direct from the London Palladium, 2024 will mark Birmingham panto legend Matt Slack's ten-year anniversary at the Hippodrome.

Completing the line-up of newly announced productions is the critically acclaimed Life of Pi (Mon 12 - Sat 17 Feb 2024). The adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope featuring jaw-dropping visuals, magic and world-class puppetry comes to Birmingham as part of its first UK tour in February 2024.

Previously announced highlights for 2023 include Disney's theatrical phenomenon, The Lion King (Thu 6 Jul - Sat 16 Sep 2023) for an epic 10 week run in Summer 2023, all singing, all-dancing, family show The SpongeBob Musical (Tue 11 - Sat 15 Apr 2023) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical (Tue 17 Oct - Sun 5 Nov 2023) which will visit Birmingham Hippodrome on its first ever UK & Ireland tour.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "I'm so pleased we're announcing even more fantastic shows for our audiences over the next couple of years, including the very best in comedy, stunning family shows and award-winning smash-hits such as Life of Pi which comes to us on its first UK tour in 2024. Next year is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet with spectacular productions guaranteed to provide audiences with those memorable 'goosebumps' moments when they next visit."

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome's accessible performances web page.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 24 November with general sale on Monday 28 November at 11am.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Monday 12 December and on general sale on Thursday 15 December at 11am.

Tickets for all shows can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

